Top Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, shares the 5 Factors Changing Web UX
Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top website design company within the web design and development industry.
The User Experience is always a hot topic but talking about it and doing something about it are two separate things. While many companies might talk about providing a great UX for their customers, the fact is that most are not doing as much as they could or should. The web, along with the devices used to access it have evolved and we should strive to evolve how we approach web UX by focusing on what truly is best for the people. Part of that involves looking to the future to understand what direction things are heading. Today NY-based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares the 5 Factors Changing Web UX.
- Mobile first. Designing for mobile first has been a concept that is almost a decade old, however now is truly the time where it needs to be done for all sites moving forward. Globally, there are more smartphones compared to PCs. The time users spend in mobile apps outweighs time spent on a web browser. Many people don't even have a computer anymore because mobile devices can fill all their needs. This is the reason that all websites should be designed for the mobile user first and foremost to ensure the users get the best UX possible.
- Cohesive experiences. We have started to touch on the idea of cross-platforms to provide cohesive experiences for a user in the past few years as we integrate websites with social media platforms and apps, but now we need to look to the future. Mobile devices are going to become more powerful and the Internet of Things will soon bridge even more information with services and devices. Since all things will soon be able to communicate with each other, the best user experience will be a frictionless experience that anticipates our needs. Sites should be designed with that idea in mind.
- Conversational interaction. Virtual assistants and voice commands have changed how we think about data entry. Now we have conversational interaction with devices such as asking Google to take a selfie of us or telling Alexa to turn the music up. This idea of chatbots and AI has become more accepted and therefore expected so we should look for ways to integrate that type of conversational interaction into our experiences for a better UX that people will soon expect.
- Unified design system. The more intricate a site is the more important having a unified design system is. For mobile first sites, you can get lost once you are a few layers deep which then causes a breakdown in the user experience. Using techniques such as a pattern library or layout flow sheets can help crate a better, more unified design that provides a consistent user experience for the entire site, even when it needs to be added to.
- Virtual reality. An immersive 3D experience is not the same as a 2D experience. There are different rules, ideas, and ways to interact with data that need to be understood. One of the biggest factors in how we relate to the internet will be the adaptation of a virtual experience. As headsets become less expensive and more functional we should start preparing for a shift similar to that of desktop to mobile when it comes to how people will experience and interact with the internet.
Lounge Lizard Website Design Company is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.
