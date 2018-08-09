Top Website Design Company, Lounge Lizard, shares the 5 Factors Changing Web UX

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a top website design company within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

The User Experience is always a hot topic but talking about it and doing something about it are two separate things. While many companies might talk about providing a great UX for their customers, the fact is that most are not doing as much as they could or should. The web, along with the devices used to access it have evolved and we should strive to evolve how we approach web UX by focusing on what truly is best for the people. Part of that involves looking to the future to understand what direction things are heading. Today NY-based web design company, Lounge Lizard, shares the 5 Factors Changing Web UX.