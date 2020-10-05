Top Wellness Influencer, Katy Hearn, Debuts Her First-Ever Women Activewear Collection stori

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness and wellness influencer, Katy Hearn, owner of Alani Nutrition , Bite Meals , FIT by Katy and Onyx + Rose, is pleased to proudly announce the debut of her first-ever women activewear line, stori .

The made-to-fit your lifestyle collection, now available online, includes jackets, leggings, shorts, sports bras, and tanks. Each activewear piece has been thoughtfully designed to fit and flatter all body shapes. All products range from sizes 2-12 and are priced from $42 USD to $100 USD.

The line's diverse color palette boasts both neutral and vivid colors that make a statement. stori offers multiple color options including ash, coral, clay, fig, grapefruit, lemon, onyx, slate, tie-dye onyx, white, and more.

"After more than four years of so many dead ends, frustrations, and 'maybe I can't do this' thoughts, we have finally launched stori- something I am so incredibly proud of. My biggest takeaway from launching this brand is to work through the sweat and the tears because in the end, it'll all be worth it. I can't wait to share this with women all over the world," said founder, Katy Hearn.

stori was created after Katy Hearn took a critical look at the fitness apparel options on the market and wondered how she could change it for the better. From its inception, stori designed activewear with no single customer in mind, but instead to empower women through cutting edge fabrics with understated, edgy designs.

To shop the stori collection, please visit www.stori.com .

About stori

Founded by Katy Hearn, stori is a premium, women's lifestyle brand dedicated to creating activewear that is limited and designed to incorporate what inspires us in a moment. It's committed to providing consumers with activewear they need for every walk of life. For more information, visit www.stori.com and follow stori on Instagram .

