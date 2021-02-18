Top workers' compensation law firm serving Maryland and D.C. celebrates 30 year anniversary

In the last 5 years alone, it has obtained a dozen appellate decisions on behalf of workers, testified and advised on new legislation protecting injured workers in all fields, and has been in the forefront of helping those injured in motor vehicle collisions, personal injury, and by medical malpractice, from minor instances to life-changing catastrophic injuries and death claims throughout the state.

In 2021, Twelve (12) attorneys at BSGF&D were named as Super Lawyers & Rising Stars, recognized in Workers' Compensation, Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice and Trusts & Estates. Additionally, founding Partner Ken Berman was named 2021 Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers, and the firm itself has been named as One of the Best Law Firms in America By U S News & World Report.

Pace Setters for Workers' Compensation Law

For 30 years, the team at Berman, Sobin, Gross, Feldman & Darby LLP has been the leader in the advancement and evolution of Workers' Compensation law in Maryland—in the courts, at seminars to labor organizations, and before legislative committees in Annapolis.

"We are truly privileged and humbled by the trust placed in us by thousands of workers and injured individuals throughout the state over the last 3 decades. We look forward to continuing to zealously and fairly represent them in the future" said Founding Partner Ken Berman.

Throughout its existence, and noticeably even in the last 5 years alone, the firm has secured several dozen appellate decisions which have enabled injured workers and their dependents to be compensated. BSGF&D was also active in promoting and enacting legislation for public safety employees who develop cancer due to their exposures at work. Currently they are assisting to get legislation passed to provide coverage for those who have been stricken by COVID 19.

One of BSGFD's founding partners wrote the authoritative 2-Volume, seminal treatise on Workers' Compensation Law in the state of Maryland. This published treatise has been relied upon and cited by judges in their published decisions, lawyers and Workers' Compensation Commissioners throughout the state.

About Berman, Sobin, Gross, Feldman & Darby LLP



Berman, Sobin, Gross, Feldman & Darby LLP is a workers' compensation and personal injury law firm practicing in Maryland and Washington, D.C., and handles medical malpractice and FELA and FRSA cases throughout the Mid-Atlantic. The firm went from one small office in Gaithersburg, to now having offices in Gaithersburg, Lutherville, Frederick, Largo, Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia, and Cumberland, with plans for future office expansion.

Contacts

Berman, Sobin, Gross, Feldman & Darby LLP

410-769-5410

Ari N. Laric

[email protected]

www.BermanDarby.com

SOURCE Berman Sobin Gross Feldman & Darby LLP

Related Links

bsgfdlaw.com

