Top Wound Care Service Provider in the Southwest, West Coast Wound and Skin Care, Adds Adam Knapp as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adam Knapp formally announced his acceptance of the Chief Financial Officer role joining the highly skilled team at Los Angeles' premiere wound care team, West Coast Wound and Skin Care .

As a guiding hand throughout all aspects of the Los Angeles-based business, the new CFO plans to introduce cost efficient ways West Coast Wound and Skin Care can help patients heal their wounds even faster. In his new role Knapp also aims to expand on the local impact of the business by guiding its philanthropic endeavors, purchasing decisions, and talent acquisition.

Knapp joins the c-suite team which includes the company's founder, Dr. David Kay and the COO, Tova Bayever. Of the new addition to the team West Coast Wound and Skin Care Founder, Dr Kay, says: We are excited to have Adam join our team to add his broad array of experience in and outside of the healthcare sector.

With almost 10 years of experience at the big four accounting firms and top legal firms, Knapp brings a breadth of key skills to West Coast Wound and Skin Care at a pivotal time; when the laws and the practice are both changing very quickly. Where improvement is possible, Knapp will guide the practice towards achieving it. He definitely has his work cut out for him though, as West Coast Wound and Skin Care, healed over 95% of their patients in 2021. Most experience a faster rate of recovery too - about 30% quicker than the national average. He aims to help the team do even better!

In anticipation for the challenging role, Adam has already identified a few focal points that will have his attention. These include talent acquisition, training, as well as keeping West Coast Wound and Skin care on the cutting edge of the ever-changing healthcare regulatory environment.

More information is available at WestCoastWound.com . Appointments can be scheduled by calling 877-WC-WOUND.

