TopCasinoBonus.com relaunch in the Dutch iGaming market!

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021 GIG (Gaming Innovations Group), one of the leaders in the iGaming industry, is planning to launch two Dutch language Online Casino review sites in the Netherlands.

Expectations are high for both TopCasinoBonus.com and CasinoTopsOnline.com to deliver high quality content to players, featuring trustworthy and accurate reviews on Online Casinos, bonuses, and online games.

Both websites will be in line with the new Dutch gambling regulations. Once the Dutch iGaming market has re-opened, players will find reliable top-notch reviews of Online Casinos legally operating in the Netherlands, as well as information on the best Casino bonuses available and tips on how to gamble responsibly and safely.

TopCasinoBonus.com was a successful Dutch website until the market closed in 2017. Now that the Dutch market will open again for online gambling, the website will be relaunched together with a Dutch version of the GiG flagship site CasinoTopsOnline.com in October 2021.

