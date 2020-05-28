TOPdesk Earns A 2020 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have been the standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, reviews are never influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Here is a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Hear from several verified users on how much they value TOPdesk's enterprise service management solution. Some sample feedback from actual users includes:

"TOPdesk seems to be very motivated to improve and meet the high expectations and challenges in this space. I'm not aware of another product that is as reliable and energetic."

"We have been using TOPdesk for just over one year and it has been a great product. Head and shoulders above other products in its field."

"It is a top-shelf product, with an excellent support and implementation team."

"We have been using TOPdesk for just over one year, and it has fit our needs perfectly."

"We use TOPdesk across our organization. It started with just our IT department using it and the word quickly spread about its cost-effectiveness and ease of use. Now AR, AP, HR, CRM are all using it."

"TOPdesk is proud to continuously receive such honest feedback directly from clients, encouraging us to continue creating products that inspire the work of those we serve and the businesses they lead," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "We'd like to thank our clients for supporting our work, and for sharing their feedback on TrustRadius."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the customer voice and insights platform that helps tech buyers make great decisions, and helps technology vendors acquire and retain great customers. Each month, over half a million B2B technology buyers use more than 222,000 verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Next Coast Ventures, Mayfield Fund, and LiveOak Venture Partners.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software-as-a-Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

