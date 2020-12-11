TOPdesk Receives 2020 "Tech Cares" Award From TrustRadius

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global enterprise service management technology provider, is honored to announce that TrustRadius has recognized it with a 2020 Tech Cares Award. The award celebrates organizations for going "above and beyond" for their clients, communities served, and employees during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to TrustRadius, the Tech Cares Award program showcases how B2B technology companies respond to challenges, like COVID-19, with grace, leadership, and continuity. "Not only do we feel companies like TOPdesk are deserving of this recognition, we consider their example when deciding how we can find new ways to give back," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat.

Throughout 2020, TOPdesk took some of the following steps to support its clients, communities, and employees locally and globally:

CEO Wolter Smit encouraged all team members to help others in need throughout the pandemic, even if it meant doing so during some paid working hours.

TOPdesk helped the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) in the Netherlands (where TOPdesk is headquartered) set up a system using knowledge management to manage and automate all national incoming COVID-19 questions, saving the organization tremendous amounts of time during the hectic and stressful time. TOPdesk's custom solutions were the only way RIVM could handle the flow of questions from citizens; those questions would mostly remain unanswered without this. The solution was created in two days.

TOPdesk made temporary arrangements for its customers to use TOPdesk chat and SelfServicePortal functionalities for free during the pandemic to help them stay connected while working remotely during the pandemic.

It continues to create content — locally and globally — with practical advice for helping organizations during COVID-19, and created a website to help shop owners make COVID-19 signage in the languages of their customers.

It continues to create content — locally and globally — with practical advice for helping organizations during COVID-19, and created a website to help shop owners make COVID-19 signage in the languages of their customers. The company created "Workplace reservations" through its software to help its customers go back to the office safely.

Shares support with healthcare heroes by sending them and patients drawings from children of TOPdeskers.

by sending them and patients drawings from children of TOPdeskers. Donated laptops to schools in Belgium to help children from low-income families with their homeschooling efforts.

to help children from low-income families with their homeschooling efforts. No jobs lost because of COVID-19 in any region of the world. Temporary contracts also were renewed, and pay raises continue as normal.

"At TOPdesk, we realize that we may not always be working on the front lines, saving lives and helping others through the pains of the pandemic, but we can do everything possible to encourage the well-being of those we serve, including our clients, communities, and employees," said Wolter Smit, CEO and co-founder of TOPdesk.

"What stands out for me is that our company culture is positively shining through during this difficult time, and we're very proving that we're more than capable of adapting and continuing our business while serving our customers to the best of our abilities, and working with our employees across all of our branches to ensure they are best able to serve and support their communities and loved ones," Smit said.

In addition to the nominations, the Tech Cares Award review process included reviewer feedback from TrustRadius users. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much their teams and individuals care during this crisis also have been recognized. All nominations received thorough vetting by the TrustRadius research team.

