TOPdesk Receives 2021 "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" Awards From TrustRadius

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global provider of enterprise service management technology, announces that TrustRadius have recognized it for two awards, including Best Customer Support and Best Usability. The TrustRadius awards highlight TOPdesk's effort to provide its customers with outstanding customer service throughout 2020.

To receive a best-of award, TOPdesk had to receive at least 10 TrustRadius reviews that featured a specific mention of its product's customer support during the past year. Its products also had to rank in the top three positions of their category regarding what percentage of positive responses they earned during the year. The TrustRadius research team also performed additional vetting via textual review analysis.

TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat said, "Not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers. By highlighting products that come with outstanding customer service, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs."

Based solely on user satisfaction ratings, the awards are an indication of customer appreciation, Bhagat said.

"TOPdesk has a single goal: To help organizations create spectacular customer experiences," said Wolter Smit, co-founder and CEO of TOPdesk. "From the beginning, we desired to do nothing more than create an easy-to-use solution for enterprise service management. We also strive to provide our clients with world-class service and improving the user experience, and we're proud to be recognized by TrustRadius for the feedback they've shared from our users," Smit added.

Some of the direct feedback provided to TrustRadius from TOPdesk users include:

The use of TOPdesk speaks for itself. This, and the fact that we have experienced little to no problems with the software means that we have not used their helpdesk that often.However, if and when we needed their help … I can't say other than that it is superior to any other helpdesk of any other company: easy to be reached, very friendly, extremely helpful even to an extent that they look beyond the original question.

For helpdesk purposes, at the IT department or any other department for that matter, TOPdesk is the software to use. We have been using it for more than 15 years now.

I've used several issue tracking systems and I must admit that TOPdesk is the first system which actually got it right. Since 2019, we moved to the SaaS version of TOPdesk, which means we don't have to deal with the hosting and get updates on a regular basis. TOPdesk gets better with each update!

TOPdesk helps our managed services department deliver proper services to our customers. We keep track of our contracts, ticket changes, assets, etc., and it provides us with SLA reports.

Service is excellent, not much more to say.

TOPdesk is easy to use as a service management tool. You don't need to have a lot of IT knowledge to make it a good working program for you.

We have been using TOPdesk for many years. We register our calls at the service desk and track the progress of the solution. The reporting tool is powerful and helps with reporting for our clients.

For application in the Scrum of Agile job assignment processes, TOPdesk offers the so-called Kanban board, which is very useful to show the overall status of tasks to be done.

To review the features and benefits of TOPdesk, to see the total economic impact of TOPdesk (according to Forrester), and to view a complete list of TOPdesk integrations, visit https://www.trustradius.com/products/topdesk/reviews#1 .

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has been helping organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together, and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there's more than 900 employees spread across 17 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.7 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also has been named a Gartner Peers Insights Customers' Choice, a strong performer by Forrester and received a Top Rated in ITSM software badge from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com.

