TOPdesk Receives 2021 "Tech Cares" Award From TrustRadius

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a global enterprise service management technology provider, is honored to announce that TrustRadius has recognized it with a 2021 Tech Cares Award. The award celebrates organizations that have gone "above and beyond" to provide their communities, clients, and partners with excellent, world-class support and service throughout the last 12 months. The 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius marks the second consecutive year TOPdesk has received this honor.

Throughout 2020, TOPdesk helped thousands of organizations navigate the global pandemic's challenges and tumultuous nature. Likewise, in 2021, TOPdesk kept its focus on serving these and additional clients and partners as they took steps from building remote environments to leading their teams and organizations through the ongoing health crises while maintaining services, growth, and long-term continuous improvement.

TOPdesk continued to rely on its DNA of service and responsibility and three operational pillars of people, process, and solution to serve its customers and employees. Through these efforts, TOPdesk can walk more closely with clients to further their need to configure, build, pivot, grow, and achieve their communication, service and support, ticketing, and reporting goals.

"Next to satisfied customers and engaged employees, being a responsible citizen and sustainable growth are also seen as two key pillars for success," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. "COVID-19 did not slow this down even when business was, and everyone was exploring the 'new normal,' but time and resources contribute to the success of our organization and our clients because it's the right thing to do, especially now."

TOPdesk's leadership tenets include helping others in need, including some customers needing financial assistance, provided ongoing training students during summer internships, promoting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), per the Association for Women in Science. But also, volunteerism, active involvements in charities and diversity and inclusion are part of the company corporate social responsibility standards and culture.

TOPdesk has always had a strong people focus (over profit), especially in these COVID times: No jobs were lost because of COVID-19 in any region of the world. Temporary contracts also get renewed, and pay raises in appraisals also continue as normal. TOPdesk never stopped hiring new employees, either. The organization also continues to support students worldwide through internships and develop deep career qualifications.

Additionally, our flagship event, TOPdesk SEE, was again made free online so every service professional (customer and non-customer) could join and gain insights about decoding customer happiness from world-renowned experts (video replay: https://youtu.be/kc9oEk0Xvm4).

"At TOPdesk, we realize that we may not always be on the front lines, saving lives and helping others heal from the pandemic and other global or regional challenges, but we do everything possible to encourage the well-being of all those we serve, including clients, communities, and employees," Franzen said. "Our company culture is shining through this difficult time, and we're proving that we're more than capable of adapting and continuing our business, serving customers to the best of our ability, and working to ensure employees are best able to serve and support their communities and loved ones."

Tech Cares Award nominations are open to anyone, including those working within the nominated organization, for this award. All nominations received thorough vetting by the TrustRadius research team. The TrustRadius Tech Cares Award program showcases how B2B technology companies respond to challenges, like COVID-19, with grace, leadership, and continuity.

"Not only do we feel companies like TOPdesk are deserving of this recognition, we consider their example when deciding how we can find new ways to give back," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat.

In addition to the nominations, the Tech Cares Award review process included reviewer feedback from TrustRadius users. Organizations whose reviews clearly illustrated how much teams and individuals care during this crisis have also been recognized.

