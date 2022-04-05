TOPdesk Recognized As A 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice For IT Service Management

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is based on feedback and ratings from users who have experience purchasing, implementing, and using ITSM solutions.

ORLANDO, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPdesk, a leading global provider of IT service management (ITSM) solutions, announces that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT service management tools. Gartner defines IT service management tools as those that enable IT operations organizations, specifically infrastructure and operations managers, to better support the production environment.

TOPdesk received a 4.5 out of a 5-star rating, and 91% of TOPdesk customers "would recommend" the solution to their peers and colleagues based on 113 reviews submitted as of December 2021 on Gartner Peer InsightsTM. In addition, according to feedback collected in the report, customers said that TOPdesk's support experience are among its best attributes, followed by product capabilities.

TOPdesk helps organizations across the globe improve service management processes by providing a user-friendly self-service ITSM solution with comprehensive support through a continuously delivered platform. TOPdesk's ITSM platform enables a high-quality enterprise service management solution with proven fast and efficient time-to-value.

"For the third consecutive year, TOPdesk has received the honor of being recognized as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': IT Service Management Tools report, for which we're thrilled," said Ruben Franzen, president of TOPdesk US. " However, despite this signal of success and a realization of our service management solution's effectiveness, we'll continue working toward delivering an even stronger solution to meet our customer's needs."

Franzen points out that TOPdesk's primary aim is achieving one million happy operators globally.

"TOPdesk's DNA is structured so that everyone in the organization focuses on the happiness of our operators and customers, no matter their organization or location," he said. "TOPdesk is created to help people, solve problems, work elevated. Our customer's happiness is our true north."

One customer review shared by Gartner points out that "TOPdesk ITSM has worked great with our IT department and has made our end-users happy, most of the items they need are easily accessible via the knowledge portal. In IT, we love how easy it is to find relevant tickets using keywords, making it easier to close out incidents. We can also make technical notes in the tickets where only technical details are visible to our technicians, so it avoids end-user confusion. Love this solution."

TOPdesk is part of Gartner's Peer Insights Customer First program, which means the company seeks customer feedback that is unbiased and truthful, even if it's not positive. The Customer First program fosters user trust and credibility by signaling that TOPdesk actively solicits reviews from all customers. TOPdesk uses these customer insights to drive product development, service, and support.

The Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer is a document synthesizing Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective and the individual detailed reviews complement Gartner's expert research and can play a crucial role in your buying process. It focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews during the specified 18-month submission period are included in this document. In addition, reviews from end-users of companies with less than $50 million in revenue are excluded from this methodology. See the full "Voice of the Customer" methodology here.

ITSM tools facilitate the tasks and workflows associated with managing and delivering quality IT services. These are most heavily used by IT service desks and IT service delivery functions.

To view TOPdesk's complete Gartner Peer InsightsTM review data, visit TOPdesk Reviews, Ratings, & Alternatives – Gartner 2022. The page includes customer reviews, rates, and an overview of TOPdesk's solution capabilities.

About TOPdesk

Since 1993, TOPdesk has helped organizations improve their service delivery and create an environment where their employees can thrive. It does this with user-friendly, easy-to-integrate products that encourage working together and with a highly engaged team that thrives on learning, sharing knowledge, and forming partnerships.

Today, there are more than 900 employees spread across 16 offices in 11 countries, helping a community of more than 4,500 organizations around the world deliver better services. Customers rate TOPdesk a 4.6 out of 5 on Gartner Peer Insights. TOPdesk also received a consecutive Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. It also received the "Best Customer Support" and "Best Usability" awards from TrustRadius. For more information, visit https://www.topdesk.com/.

