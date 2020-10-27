TOPdesk’s Service Management Solution Receives An “Honorable Mention” In The 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Report

As noted in the research, "The Magic Quadrant for ITSM tools assesses the viability of vendors and their competitive strength in the ITSM tool marketplace. The vendors evaluated here produce ITSM tools that are of interest to large infrastructure and operations (I&O) organizations." This analysis examines 13 capabilities that differentiate products, weighted into three I&O-maturity-related use cases and one use case for supporting heavy agile and DevOps environments.

Gartner points out in its Magic Quadrant IT Service Management Tools (ITSM) 2020 report, "IT service management tools are vital for infrastructure and operations organizations to deliver business value in the services they provide."

The solutions featured in the 2020 report enable appropriate responses to current and future disruption.

"For more than 25 years, TOPdesk has strived to achieve one goal: To help organizations create spectacular user experiences," said Wolter Smit, president and co-founder of TOPdesk. "We believe our continued inclusion in analyst reports by Gartner, Forrester and Research in Action prove that we are accomplishing this goal. We are thrilled to receive an 'honorable mention' in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report and will continue to serve our clients across the globe passionately — as their guides to service excellence — in all of their enterprise service management needs."

In addition, TOPdesk was recognized by its customers in the December 2019 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": IT Service Management Tools report and named a Customers' Choice where a maximum of seven vendors can qualify.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice recognizes vendors in the market by verified end user professionals. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform that hosts thousands of ratings and reviews of IT software and services written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers in more than 340 markets.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools report is released annually and evaluates vendors in the enterprise ITSM tool market to help I&O leaders align them against their current and future IT roadmaps.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications. It does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of Gartner's research organization's opinions and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, concerning this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk develops software that helps organizations efficiently manage the services they provide. Whether this concerns IT, facilities management, HR, service desk, or service support, TOPdesk helps organizations support their employees, customers, consumers, and citizens. It serves all sized organizations, from small businesses to large multinationals, and is available as a local installation or Software as a Service. The TOPdesk solution can be tailored to meet every organization's needs.

TOPdesk has 15 branches worldwide: in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, Norway, and Australia. www.TOPdesk.com

