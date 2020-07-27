TopDevz delivers an innovative E-learning and E-commerce platform dedicated to the culinary arts in just five weeks

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TopDevz, one of America's fastest-growing software consulting firm, announced today the delivery of an innovative e-learning and e-commerce platform dedicated to culinary education.

The Client

Founded by one of the leading specialty chefs in the world, this high-end culinary institute based in California opened in early 2020. It initially offered a curriculum of traditional cooking classes to students of all experience levels. As the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown orders spread throughout the United States, the renowned Chef had to close his school and discontinue his education program until further notice.

The Challenge

In order to save its brand-new business venture, the award-winning Chef was forced to rethink and adapt his business model to these exceptional circumstances. As people were staying at home and had more time to dedicate to their leisure, he decided to offer his curriculum online and needed to build a custom designed e-learning platform supporting multiple media formats and integrating e-commerce capabilities. The famous chef reached out to TopDevz to build his web-based platform under a very strict deadline.

TopDevz' Solution

It took TopDevz three business days to put together a team of senior designers and software engineers to start building the custom web application. Built using Vue.js, Node.js and GraphQL, the e-learning program offers modules and courses with instructions and assignments, supports multiple media formats and allows users to record and share their own media files with the community of students and teachers, for commentary and evaluation purposes. It also integrates with Square for e-commerce capabilities, supports promotions and discount code creation and is habilitated to receive and process payments.

The Outcome

TopDevz' senior architect did a fantastic work setting up the data model using GraphQL and this elegant architecture enabled the team of backend and frontend custom software engineers to develop the platform in just under five weeks. On the first day of the online application's launch, over 300 students enrolled in the program and it earned over $200,000 in the first week of the release, far exceeding the culinary institute's expectations.

About TopDevz

TopDevz is a team of elite software developers, designers, project managers and quality assurance testers who live and work in the United States and Canada on some of the Nation's most sophisticated software development initiatives.

