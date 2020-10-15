Topeka modernizes parking payments with launch of new app

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Topeka, Kansas will be introducing a new way to pay for parking with the Passport Parking mobile app. The app, which will be the first mobile pay solution for parking in the City, will offer drivers a contactless option for paying for and managing parking and can be used at over 1,200 metered spaces.

With the Passport Parking app, users can pay to park quickly and remotely from their smartphones. Additionally, users can receive alerts when their parking sessions are ending, get email receipts and view their parking history from one place.

"We wanted to provide an additional payment method to Topeka parkers," said City of Topeka Deputy Director of Internal Services, Department of Public Works, Hannah Uhlrig. "Adding this new technology will make it easier for parkers to pay so they can truly enjoy what the City has to offer."

By leveraging the Passport Operating System in the Downtown area, Topeka will improve the parking experience, enable mobile parking payments and increase parking compliance. In addition to the City of Topeka, the University of Kansas and Wichita State University are also powered by Passport.

"Topeka is a growing City dedicated to serving its community and their parking needs," said Passport's Director of Municipal Sales, Kelsey Owens. "Passport is excited to partner with the City and provide the technology needed to improve the parking experience and to equip the City for the future."

To pay to park, drivers can download the free Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, London, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

