Topgolf Announces First Venue To Open in New York State

Guests of the new three-level Topgolf venue will soon experience a tech-driven place to play through point-scoring games in the venue's 102 bays, seasonal chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, live music and year-round programming for all ages in a climate-controlled outdoor space. Additionally, Topgolf Holtsville will offer private event rooms for corporate meetings, celebrations and more.

"Topgolf's mission centers around building and connecting communities and we have been working very hard with the Suffolk County community to design a custom venue that fits their needs including added vegetation, updated fencing and more," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We're looking forward to not only entertaining Guests here, but also being a good neighbor to the community through volunteer projects, fundraising efforts and other events geared toward giving back to local organizations. We truly can't wait to open our first venue here in the state of New York."

As a rapidly growing sports and entertainment brand with a vibrant community of fans, Topgolf is credited with helping introduce new players to the game of golf through its variety of technology-driven experiences. Its venue environment is lively, fun and non-intimidating, and all the equipment that guests need to play is provided at no extra cost. Topgolf Holtsville will offer year-round golf lessons, taught by a professional, that range in packages specially designed by age and skill-level.

Topgolf officially broke ground on the new venue last month. Fans can also visit Topgolf's existing venues nearby in Edison and Mount Laurel in New Jersey, or Topgolf can be played 24/7 on any mobile device with the free World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf app, the world's leading realistic digital golf game.

Visit facebook.com/topgolfholtsville and follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn for updates on Topgolf's progress on Long Island.

ABOUT TOPGOLF ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What began as a technology that enhanced the game of golf now encompasses a range of experiences where communities can discover common ground at brand expressions including Topgolf venues, Lounge by Topgolf, Toptracer, Toptracer Range, Topgolf Swing Suite, Topgolf Studios, Topgolf Live, World Golf Tour (WGT) by Topgolf and Driving for Good.

ABOUT TOPGOLF VENUES

Topgolf venues, the first brand expression of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, entertainment, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at nearly 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

Media Contact:

Kara Barry

Head of Communications

Ph: 214-501-5028

E-mail: press@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf Entertainment Group

Related Links

https://topgolf.com/us

