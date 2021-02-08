Topgolf Announces Major Development News with Two Venues to Serve Greater Los Angeles Area

The Ontario and El Segundo locations will bring the unique Topgolf experience communities have grown to know and love in an open-air and safe multi-level environment. The greater Los Angeles area will soon experience Topgolf's tech-driven fun with point-scoring games in the venues' signature hitting bays, seasonal chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming for all ages in a climate-controlled outdoor space. Additionally, Topgolf will offer private event rooms for corporate meetings, celebrations and more.

Topgolf Ontario will be nestled on nearly 14 acres of undeveloped, county-owned land in San Bernardino County adjacent to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park. The new, three-level venue, which is expected to employ more than 400 Associates once open, will feature 102 hitting bays, plus a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events. Topgolf also plans to add a unique mini-golf experience after the initial venue opening for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

Topgolf El Segundo will be located along the prominent Pacific Coast Highway as part of The Lakes at El Segundo 9-hole municipal golf course. Topgolf will assume operations of the 9-hole course as part of the venue's experience. The venue, also expected to employ nearly 400 people, will create a first-of-its-kind experience by offering both the signature Topgolf fun and a traditional green grass golf course. As part of the experience, Topgolf plans to renovate the golf course with night-lighting and enhance the pro shop and clubhouse.

Both locations are slated to begin development in February and are expected to open in early 2022.

"For quite some time, we have been hearing the calls for Topgolf to come to Southern California and we are thrilled to be answering this call with not one, but two Topgolf venue experiences," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "Topgolf Ontario and Topgolf El Segundo are more than entertainment venues, they are a commitment to the people of the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County to contribute to the tremendous momentum of the region with energy and fun."

As one of the world's fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands, Topgolf is credited with making the game of golf more inclusive and accessible through its variety of technology-driven experiences. The experience, built on a foundation of fun, community and inclusivity, has created a movement across the globe as the company makes its mark as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry.

Visit the location pages for Topgolf Ontario and Topgolf El Segundo for the latest updates on progress and anticipated opening dates, or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

