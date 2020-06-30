Topgolf Augusta Opens with First Ever Open-Air, Single-Level Venue Design

Topgolf Augusta's 36 climate-controlled, outdoor hitting bays will be outfitted with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, including the signature fan-favorite game, Jewel Jam, and some of the world's most iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill. In addition, the venue offers food and beverage, a nine-hole miniature golf course and backyard-style lawns with fire pits.

With health and safety top of mind, rigorous measures have been put in place to reinforce Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely. Alongside all Topgolf venues, Topgolf Augusta will be outfitted with custom designed bay dividers creating barriers between groups. Guests can take advantage of free online reservations for a limited time while walk-ins are always welcome. In addition to six-feet social distancing floor markers lining walkways, all Associates must undergo a temperature check and health screening prior to their shift. Bays, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected after each group and common areas will be disinfected every hour by roving cleaning teams.

"Creating a space that is both fun and safe is our primary goal and something we take seriously," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We believe people are looking for new, responsible ways to get outside and enjoy themselves, and that is why we are thrilled to introduce our latest concept in Augusta. Topgolf Augusta, along with all our venues, is committed to providing a safe experience and ensuring our Guests can play with confidence."

Using its unique blend of technology and traditional sport, Topgolf Entertainment Group continues to grow the game of golf while supporting communities by creating hundreds of jobs. As the first venue with the new community-focused design, the Topgolf Augusta concept is also under construction in Chattanooga, Tenn. and Waco, Texas.

For more information including hours, pricing and more, please visit: topgolf.com/us/augusta.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, connects people in meaningful ways through advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments.

