Topgolf Crush Joins 2018 Breeders' Cup Festival

"We're excited to team with the Breeders' Cup Festival to bring Topgolf Crush to the amazing city and fans of Louisville," said Topgolf Media President YuChiang Cheng. "The combination of food, music and friendly competition will be the perfect addition to the festival's entertainment lineup for Breeders' Cup attendees, while giving the Louisville community a taste of the highly engaging Topgolf experience."

Topgolf Crush features Topgolf's Toptracer Range technology that tracks the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in a virtual in-stadium Topgolf game, so players can challenge others to competition while they aim for giant targets ranging from 80 to 170 yards away on the field. The event will include unique Cardinal Stadium food and beverage offerings, and a DJ for those wanting to keep the fun going before or after their tee time. After dark, the targets will glow and light up the field for a truly unique night golf experience.

"The 2018 Louisville Breeders' Cup Host Committee is thrilled to add Topgolf Crush to the diverse lineup of festival events for the Breeders' Cup's return to Louisville," said Festival Executive Director Tara Guenthner. "Topgolf has built an incredible reputation for its wide appeal to all ages and skill levels, and we're looking forward to delivering a memorable experience for horseracing enthusiasts, Cards fans and the greater Louisville community."

Tee times for Topgolf Crush Louisville are sold in pairs and reserved in approximately one-hour increments. General admission tickets start at $25 for students with a valid I.D., $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP packages. VIP packages include game play, two drink tickets, complimentary parking, a limited edition Black Clover Crush cap, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a $10 Game Play voucher.

"People are hooked on Topgolf, and joining together along with the iconic Breeders' Cup brand and passionate Louisville Cardinals fans makes perfect sense," said PNC Bank Regional President for Louisville Chuck Denny. "This is a terrific way to bring the Louisville community together for a fun experience and the opportunity to tee off right on to the field at Cardinal Stadium."

Tickets for Topgolf Crush Louisville, presented by PNC Bank, will go on sale at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, August 24. To purchase a ticket or book a corporate event for Topgolf Crush Louisville, visit topgolf.com/crush.

About Breeders' Cup Fan Festival



The Breeders' Cup administers the Breeders' Cup World Championships and Thoroughbred racing's year-end Championships. The Breeders' Cup also administers the Breeders' Cup Challenge qualifying series, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races. What began as a one day, 7-race event has grown into a two-day, $30 million extravaganza attracting the best horses, trainers and owners across the globe. And while these two days have seen legends born, history made and fortunes won, the greatest part is that the best is still yet to come. Breeders' Cup press releases appear on the Breeders' Cup Website, www.breederscup.com. You can also follow the Breeders' Cup on social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Cardinal Stadium



Located on the southeast corner of the University of Louisville Belknap campus, Cardinal Stadium is a multi-purpose outdoor facility with a nearly 60,000-seat capacity. Built in 1998 with subsequent expansions in 2010 and 2018, the state-of-the-art stadium includes 73 private suites, three expansive clubs for indoor events, and multiple additional premium seating opportunities for athletic contests, concerts and numerous special events. For tickets, please call 502-GOCARDS, email ticketoffice@louisville.edu or visit gocards.com/tickets.

About PNC Bank



PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Topgolf



Topgolf pioneered a technology to make golf more fun and engaging. It has since emerged as a global sports and entertainment community focused on connecting people in meaningful ways. Today, Topgolf continues to blend technology and entertainment, golfers and non-golfers, children and adults – to create an experience that makes socializing a sport for everyone. No matter the occasion or who you share it with, we believe every great time starts with play, is fueled by food and beverage, moved by music and made possible through community. Every Topgolf venue features dozens of high-tech, climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort, a chef-inspired menu for year-round deliciousness and hundreds of Associates eager to help create the moments that matter. Topgolf is truly everyone's game, with 45 venues entertaining more than 13 million Guests annually, original content shows, next-gen simulator lounges through Topgolf Swing Suite, the global Topgolf Tour competition, pop-up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, Toptracer technology as seen on TV, and the world's largest digital golf audience. For more information about Topgolf, including corporate sponsorships, hospitality opportunities or to learn about and view exclusive digital content, please visit topgolf.com.

Media Contact:



Morgan Schaaf



Communications Manager



Ph: (214) 501-5028



E-mail: press@topgolf.com

SOURCE Topgolf

Related Links

http://topgolf.com

