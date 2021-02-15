Topgolf Expected To Open New Venue In Colorado Springs This Summer

"Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy."

Guests of the new, two-level Topgolf venue will soon experience a tech-driven place to play with point-scoring games in the venue's 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. Additionally, Topgolf Colorado Springs will be a multi-level venue, fully equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam. Toptracer, the same ball-tracing technology seen while watching major golf tournaments on television, is the most trusted and most used ball-tracing technology that continues to revolutionize the game of golf and power the experience of more than 8,500 driving range bays across the globe.

"From the beginning, the vision was to create a first-of-its-kind gathering place for the community of Colorado Springs and we are looking forward to Topgolf bringing this vision to life," said Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson. "We know this community has been looking forward to a place to practice their swing, have good food and drinks, or simply enjoy time with their friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver this experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe complex."

As a rapidly growing sports and entertainment brand with a vibrant community of fans, Topgolf is credited with helping make the game of golf more accessible through its variety of technology-driven experiences. The venue will offer a lively and fun environment that can be enjoyed year-round with its outdoor heated areas.

Topgolf plans to open the new venue's doors in the summer of 2021. The company is actively hiring a variety of positions in preparation for opening, and applicants can explore the latest available career opportunities by visiting the Topgolf Careers website. For the latest updates and information on opening, visit the Topgolf Colorado Springs location page or follow @Topgolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite. Follow @topgolf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Topgolf Press page for the latest news.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally. To learn more or plan your visit, visit topgolf.com.

