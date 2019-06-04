Topgolf Officially Breaks Ground in Omaha

Topgolf began as a technology that disrupted the game of golf by making it more fun, engaging and inclusive. It has since grown into a global sports entertainment company with a fan base of nearly 100 million people. With an unmatched entertainment experience, Topgolf invites guests to enjoy the fun vibes and innovative technology that make each individual's visit memorable.

At the crossroads of play, food and beverage, music and community, Topgolf is truly a home to anyone who wishes to create special moments with friends and family. When guests come to Topgolf, they are greeted with a smile at the door – because guests of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to come together for playful competition and meaningful connections.

About Topgolf

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment community creating great times for all. With a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf prides itself on its special blend of technology, entertainment, food & beverage, and the inherent good that can be accomplished when people from all walks of life come together.

The original brand expression of this togetherness is the Topgolf venue. These multi-level complexes feature high-tech golf balls and gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a renowned menu, hand-crafted cocktails, corporate and social event spaces, music and more. The 54 U.S. venues, including four international venues, entertain more than 17 million Guests annually.

Beyond the venues, Topgolf fits seamlessly into the lives of our engaged community with emerging brands such as Topgolf Swing Suite, a luxury simulator experience; Toptracer, real-time golf ball tracking as seen on TV; Toptracer Range, bringing the tracing technology to driving ranges around the world; and World Golf Tour (WGT), the world's largest digital golf audience. As a growing lifestyle brand, Topgolf has also launched new ways to engage and delight our Guests through original content series, pop up social experiences like Topgolf Crush, and through our Nashville concert hall, The Cowan.

