Topgolf Opens First Kentucky Venue in Louisville

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, Nov. 18, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its first Kentucky venue in Louisville near the Interstate 264 and Shelbyville Road intersection at Oxmoor Center shopping mall. That means Players across Kentucky will soon be able to have some fun participating in Topgolf's technology-enabled venue experience, where both veterans and newbies to the game of golf have a roughly equal chance of winning a round of Topgolf's point-scoring games.

"It doesn't matter if you've never picked up a club before, Topgolf welcomes everyone and we find that your skill level doesn't really play a role in how much fun you have with us," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "We're more about letting loose and having fun, and we can't wait to welcome our new Louisville neighbors."

How Topgolf works: From the venue's outdoor hitting bays (all climate-controlled!), Players aim for certain on-field targets based on the game they choose to play. The company's Toptracer technology then tracks each Player's ball, measuring its distance, speed, height and more before points are awarded based on each game's goal.

At Topgolf Louisville, 102 hitting bays await Players at the three-level venue, where chef-inspired dishes, premium drinks, music, family-friendly programs, private event rooms, a rooftop terrace and a sports bar with a two-story TV wall are also ready for their Louisville debut.

Located at 301 Oxmoor Lane in the Oxmoor Center, Topgolf Louisville will employ about 500 people, and those interested in joining the team can visit Topgolf's career website. For more info on Topgolf Louisville, visit the venue's location page.

