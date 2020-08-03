Topgolf Opens Second Innovative, Open-Air Venue in Chattanooga

Topgolf Chattanooga features 36 climate-controlled hitting bays outfitted with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, including the signature fan-favorite game, Jewel Jam, and some of the world's most iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill. Similar to Topgolf Augusta, which opened in late June, this venue features a full 18-hole mini golf course and backyard style lawns with fire pits. Guests will also find a unique food and beverage menu offering a chef-inspired take on favorite cookout-style dishes and carefully crafted cocktails.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of Topgolf Chattanooga Guests and Associates is the top priority. Alongside Topgolf's other 61 venues across the globe, rigorous measures have been put in place to reinforce Topgolf's Commitment to Play Safely. The venue is equipped with bay dividers and six-feet social distancing floor markers lining walkways to establish barriers between groups. Bays, golf clubs and game screens will be disinfected after each group and common areas will be disinfected every hour by roving cleaning teams. In addition, all Associates must undergo temperature checks and health screenings prior to each shift.

"Ensuring the community of Chattanooga can safely enjoy this new Topgolf experience is deeply important to us," said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. "When we open Topgolf Chattanooga, our Guests can be confident in the health and safety protocols we have put in place so they can focus on what's most important: simply having a great time."

Located within one mile of the 275-acre multi-use sports complex, Camp Jordan, and the soon-to-be built stadium for the Chattanooga Red Wolves, Topgolf Chattanooga is proud to have the opportunity to offer more ways for the community to have fun and connect with one another while creating hundreds of new jobs. In addition to Topgolf Augusta, Topgolf plans to open its third entirely open-air concept with climate-controlled hitting bays in Waco, Texas.

Guests are encouraged to take advantage of free, online reservations, which are available for a limited time and walk-ins are always welcome. To make a reservation, or for more information, visit: topgolf.com/us/chattanooga.

About Topgolf Entertainment Group

Topgolf Entertainment Group is a technology-enabled global sports and entertainment community that connects people in meaningful ways through the experiences we create, the innovation we champion and the good that we do. What started as a simple idea to enhance the game of golf has grown into a movement where people from all walks of life connect at the intersection of technology and sports entertainment. Topgolf Entertainment Group's platforms include Topgolf venues, Topgolf Media, Topgolf International, Toptracer and Topgolf Swing Suite.

About Topgolf Venues

Topgolf venues, the first brand experience of Topgolf Entertainment Group, connect people in meaningful ways through technology, food and beverage, and the belief that Topgolf is a place where one can discover common ground no matter the occasion. These venues feature high-tech gaming, climate-controlled hitting bays, a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf venues entertain more than 20 million guests annually at over 60 locations across the U.S. and internationally.

About Toptracer

Toptracer, an innovative technology from Topgolf Entertainment Group, is the most-used advanced ball-tracing technology. The first of its kind to be introduced to the game of golf, Toptracer has revolutionized the way viewers experience the game at select Topgolf venues, driving ranges and while watching major golf tournaments.

