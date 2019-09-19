Topia and Schneider Electric Win Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leading provider of Global Mobility Management (GMM) software, today announced that Schneider Electric's mobility program was recognized with a Bronze award in Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence awards for "Best Unique or Innovative Workforce Management Program." Topia supported Schneider Electric's implementation of revised policies and automated procedures, giving the company better insight into how its mobility program drives value for the organization. This also enabled them to more effectively make decisions about employee relocation as part of the company's broader business growth and employee engagement strategy.

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. The awards program has recognized leading organizations for 20-plus years, honoring initiatives that are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories.

"Topia's goal is to help companies simplify talent mobility and navigate the complexities of a worldwide mobile workforce so they can succeed in an increasingly interconnected global economy," said Topia CEO Shawn Farshchi. "We know that the ability to have the right people, in the right place at the right time is a competitive advantage, and we're delighted to partner with global leaders like Schneider Electric to break down barriers between people and places."

Schneider Electric has a global presence in more than 100 countries. The project to transform the company's mobility program was designed to create a competitive advantage by aligning relocation policies with mobility purpose and talent segmentation, and to standardize candidate selection criteria. Topia's solution enabled workflows with task visibility and automation, which generated greater insight into the mobile population and policy impact for Schneider Electric.

"Upgrading our mobility program has resulted in a number of tangible benefits," said Susanna Warner-Corbacho, VP of International Mobility at Schneider Electric. "We're better able to match candidates with opportunities, have greater visibility into performance, and are able to offer more flexible move packages and get a clearer picture of projected costs. Perhaps most importantly, we can analyze the strategic purpose for moves more effectively and determine whether the company is achieving our objectives."

Topia's unified Global Mobility Management suite enables companies to remove barriers between people and places, drive business growth, support talent acquisition and retention, and foster diversity and inclusion. Topia's centralized task management, automated workflows, built in mobility calculations, data analytics and accurate cost estimates and reporting allow companies to make decisions more confidently and achieve greater efficiency and compliance. To learn more about Topia's Global Mobility Management solutions, visit www.topia.com.

About Topia

Topia, the industry's leading provider of Global Mobility Management software, empowers market-leading enterprises to mobilize global talent and deliver unparalleled employee experiences while allowing organizations to continuously adapt to meet the business needs of tomorrow. With Topia, HR teams can now experience the automation of the entire mobility process, from scenario-based planning and compliance risk management to expat payroll, reporting and more. Topia's data-rich, interactive employee application delivers a consumer-grade experience by centralizing relocation-based tasks and data while providing interactive tools to help take the stress out of moving. Topia powers global mobility programs for many of the world's most trusted brands including Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Société Générale, Equinor, AXA and more. Founded in 2010, Topia has raised over $100M from New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital and operates headquarters in San Francisco and London with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. www.brandonhall.com

