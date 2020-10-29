Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Topia, the leader in Global Talent Mobility, has been named a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success. According to Fosway, Strategic Leaders "…provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers." Topia's 9-Grid™ recognition follows strong growth in Q2 and Q3, as companies adopt solutions for talent mobility and distributed workforces.

One of the fastest-growing companies in the United Kingdom, Topia transforms the way that enterprises manage global talent mobility including relocations, short- and long-term assignments, business travel, and remote work. The Topia suite, which includes Topia Plan, Manage, Pay, Go, and Compass, provides HR and mobility teams with an end-to-end solution for strategically placing employees and tapping into new talent marketplaces. The underlying platform, Topia One, enables enterprises to benchmark global talent mobility data and integrate seamlessly with other HR technologies.

After COVID-19 shut down workplaces last spring, corporations that normally would have based payroll withholdings on an employee's office location could no longer do so. Employees were no longer coming to central office locations and were in fact more dispersed than ever. Topia Compass became the go-to tax compliance and payroll withholding solution for enterprises managing newly remote employees working from home offices, vacation rentals, and childhood homes. Companies spanning the technology, finance, professional services, and media industries have since extended their work-from-home policies well into 2021, if not indefinitely.

"Global talent mobility used to be all about expatriates on long-term assignments. It then expanded to include one-way moves and cross-border recruiting. Now that COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to remote work and distributed workforces, every knowledge worker is potentially a mobile employee," said Shawn Farshchi, Topia CEO. "The Fosway 9-Grid™ signifies that Global Talent Mobility is becoming a pillar of the HR tech stack. In the post-COVID era, corporations will need a mobility strategy to hire, onboard, develop, and retain top talent."

In 2020, companies using Topia have saved thousands of hours through standard integrations and powerful automations. Moreover, many will be able to save upwards of 25% per year in local tax obligations while mitigating the risk of penalties and audits. Given record stimulus spending and budget shortfalls worldwide, tax professionals expect audits to spike globally. Topia's clients are equipped to mitigate these risks anywhere in the world.

Fosway 9-Grid™ is EMEA's only market analysis model that is used to understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. Whereas most models oversimplify the choices, 9-Grid™ explores the trade-off between customer performance, solution sophistication, and total cost of ownership.

"The world of work was already transforming but the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly accelerated the need to make sure your people, skills and talent are working in the right place at the right time. Talent Mobility has been important for a number of years, but it is set to explode in its importance as organisations have to become more agile and responsive to constant change and disruption." Said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, "As a European provider, Topia is seeing strong success in the market with strong customer advocacy and innovation in its specialism, hence its position as a Strategic Leader in the new 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success."

Topia Chief Strategy Officer Steve Black and Fosway CEO David Wilson will hold a virtual conversation about global talent mobility on November 19, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT. Readers are invited to register for the event here.

The 2020 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent & People Success can be downloaded here.

About Topia

Topia is the leader in Global Talent Mobility. We empower companies to deploy, manage and engage employees anywhere in the world. The Topia platform enables organizations to deliver mobility as part of a broader talent strategy encompassing all types of employee movement – remote and distributed workforces, business travel, and more traditional relocations and assignments. This drives enhanced employee experiences and competitive advantage by ensuring the right people are in the right place at the right time, while staying compliant no matter where they are. The Topia platform automates the entire global talent mobility process, including scenario-based planning, expat payroll, tax and immigration compliance, reporting and more. Topia powers global talent mobility programs for world-renowned brands such as Schneider Electric, Dell, Veolia, Equinor and AXA. Topia has raised over $100M from NewView Capital (formerly New Enterprise Associates), Notion Capital and others, and is a global company with offices throughout the Americas and EMEA. For more information, visit www.topia.com and follow Topia on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Bri Helm

[email protected]

SOURCE Topia