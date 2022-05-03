Topical Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 70.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increase in the Prevalence of Skin Diseases | Technavio

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our topical drugs market report covers the following areas:

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving the global topical drugs market growth are the increase in the prevalence of skin diseases such as psoriasis, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, and several bacterial and fungal infections. For instance, according to the CDC, Each year in the US, at least two million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Almost 1 out of 3 people in the US develops shingles during their lifetime. Skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus had increased by 19% from 1997 to 2006 in children aged less than 18 years in England, leading to a 64% increase in anti-staphylococcal drug sales during the same period.

However, the key challenge to the global topical drugs industry growth is its highly fragmented nature. This is due to the presence of large, established players and small players such as Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Nestle SA. These vendors are focusing on research and development activities to create new drugs to gain an edge over their competitors and to gain more market share. They are also trying to expand its geographical reach through mergers and acquisitions. Small players such as Crescita Therapeutics and Easton Pharmaceuticals are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to remain competitive in the market. Thus, there is intense competition market, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Semi-Solid



Liquid



Solid

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The topical drugs market share growth by the semi-solid segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for semi-solid topical drugs owing to a large number of benefits will propel the growth of the global topical drugs market in the coming years. For instance, semi-solid drugs can be applied to the surface of other epithelial and mucosal membranes such as the cornea, the nasal mucosa, the rectal tissue, and the external lining of the ear.

will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for semi-solid topical drugs owing to a large number of benefits will propel the growth of the global topical drugs market in the coming years. For instance, semi-solid drugs can be applied to the surface of other epithelial and mucosal membranes such as the cornea, the nasal mucosa, the rectal tissue, and the external lining of the ear. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for topical drugs in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW). The significant increase in the number of skin diseases, the rapid technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and the growth of the geriatric population will facilitate the topical drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist topical drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the topical drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the topical drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of topical drugs market vendors

Topical Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., CMP Pharma Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson and Johnson, MedPharm Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teligent Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Semi solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Semi solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Semi solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Semi solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Semi solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Solid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 89: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 97: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.6 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 CMP Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 106: CMP Pharma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: CMP Pharma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: CMP Pharma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: CMP Pharma Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 110: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Crescita Therapeutics Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 115: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.10 MedPharm Ltd.

Exhibit 120: MedPharm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: MedPharm Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: MedPharm Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: MedPharm Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: MedPharm Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 125: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.12 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 130: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

