Topical Drugs Market Size to Grow by USD 70.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Driven by Increase in the Prevalence of Skin Diseases | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The topical drugs market size is set to grow by USD 70.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The topical drugs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. 3M Corp., AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Ltd., CMP Pharma Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson, and Johnson, MedPharm Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., Sheffield Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teligent Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our topical drugs market report covers the following areas:
Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factors driving the global topical drugs market growth are the increase in the prevalence of skin diseases such as psoriasis, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, and several bacterial and fungal infections. For instance, according to the CDC, Each year in the US, at least two million people are infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 23,000 people die due to such infections. Almost 1 out of 3 people in the US develops shingles during their lifetime. Skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus had increased by 19% from 1997 to 2006 in children aged less than 18 years in England, leading to a 64% increase in anti-staphylococcal drug sales during the same period.
However, the key challenge to the global topical drugs industry growth is its highly fragmented nature. This is due to the presence of large, established players and small players such as Bayer AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Nestle SA. These vendors are focusing on research and development activities to create new drugs to gain an edge over their competitors and to gain more market share. They are also trying to expand its geographical reach through mergers and acquisitions. Small players such as Crescita Therapeutics and Easton Pharmaceuticals are also focusing on developing innovative solutions to remain competitive in the market. Thus, there is intense competition market, which may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Semi-Solid
- Liquid
- Solid
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The topical drugs market share growth by the semi-solid segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high demand for semi-solid topical drugs owing to a large number of benefits will propel the growth of the global topical drugs market in the coming years. For instance, semi-solid drugs can be applied to the surface of other epithelial and mucosal membranes such as the cornea, the nasal mucosa, the rectal tissue, and the external lining of the ear.
- 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for topical drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW). The significant increase in the number of skin diseases, the rapid technological advances in the pharmaceutical sector, and the growth of the geriatric population will facilitate the topical drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Topical Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist topical drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the topical drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the topical drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of topical drugs market vendors
