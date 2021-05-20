TopMark Funding Closes First Four Months of 2021 with Strong Start to Year Signaling a Highly-Anticipated, Post-Pandemic Boom in the Transportation Industry and Increasing Demand for Trucks

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMark Funding , a premier funding destination for commercial vehicle dealerships, revealed that March 2021 had been the strongest month in TopMark's history. These results were immediately surpassed in April 2021 adding to TopMark's already record-setting first quarter momentum. TopMark's 2021 plan calls for a 60% sales increase over 2020's annual sales performance. The company's year-to-date sales activity is tracking ahead of the target growth rate. The banner month in April produced 149.25% of the target revenue for that month.

As the company looks forward to the balance of the year, TopMark continues to build out resources for its dealership network. In fact, the company has increased its account executives by 20% so far this year with plans for a total increase of 60% by the end of the year.

"TopMark is focused on delivering value to the dealerships we partner with. A key component of that is providing dealerships with experienced account executives. We select those who have been successful in the equipment finance industry and who have elected to make it their career." said Co-Founder Dan Summers. "We are actively working to become the top originator in the transportation space and to do that we support dealerships with top notch talent. We want to ensure we provide the best-in-class experience to the dealerships we serve."

Recently, TopMark's Dealer Business Development Team reinstated its travel schedule with visits to three major metropolitan regions and meeting with more than 40 dealerships face-to-face for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Returning to the road is critical for developing relationships and demonstrating the company's value as a finance partner.

For example, in-person demonstrations of tools like DealerLinc , the comprehensive platform for dealers to close transactions more quickly, showcases the true speed and ease of its use. Dealerships can expect additional features within DealerLinc 2.0 which the company began developing in April and intends to roll out in Q3 of 2021. Driving the enhancement of the platform are feature requests from dealers using it daily. TopMark is continually looking for ways to help dealers manage business more efficiently and meet their clients' funding needs.

TopMark Funding, LLC, is a premier funding partner for dealerships, specializes in financing commercial vehicles, and can effectively and efficiently handle dealer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has a proven track record of helping transportation companies grow by offering strategic funding solutions for growing small and mid-sized fleets. With a laser focus on speed, accuracy, and unmatched customer service, TopMark Funding and its dedicated team assist dealerships in financing over $80 million of commercial vehicles annually.

