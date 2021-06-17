Topping Off Celebration for Advanced Orthopaedic Institute

"There is a terrific working relationship between all the project stakeholders and as a team, we have successfully overcome many hurdles brought on by the global pandemic to keep this much needed development project progressing forward. We look forward to the facility opening in 2022," said Chad Simpson, executive vice president for Realty Trust Group.

RTG is the real estate development partner on this project that includes an ambulatory surgery center and large-scale clinic space for OrthoTennessee, as well as designated research space for UT Medical Center and its partners. This 91,000 square-foot center will care for around 225-275 patients a day for surgery, clinic, imaging, and therapy. UT Medical Center's Advanced Orthopaedic Institute is located at UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm across Alcoa Highway from the main campus of UT Medical Center.

About Realty Trust Group

Realty Trust Group, LLC ("RTG") is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations and compliance.

Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today's healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.

Contact:

Angie Surface

Realty Trust Group

Phone: 865-684-2891

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.realtytrustgroup.com

