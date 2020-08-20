BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2020, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 had a major impact on the social life and economic development of China and the world. Shenzhen Toppo Lighting Co., Ltd. pays close attention to the development and changes of the epidemic, actively carried out a series of timely and effective work, made preparations for epidemic prevention and control and resumption of production. Resumed more than 70% production capacity in early March. In the first and second quarters, due to the impact of production capacity and reduced customer demand, most orders were delayed 1-2 weeks. At the same time, Toppo's marketing strategy and promotion events also have been affected by the epidemic. In May, Messe Frankfurt officially announced that it will postpone the two-year Frankfurt International Light + Building Fair to 8th March, 2022, it caused some impact and loss on the exhibitors' work plan, exhibit transportation, employee arrangement and other aspects.

Affected by the above factors, the company's profit has been declined, but they still adheres to its own development path. In order to guarantee the delivery time, Toppo upgraded its supply chain and intelligent production workshop, improved production efficiency, expanded the production scale, strengthen the ability to resist risks. Now Toppo has six semi-automatic production lines, monthly production capacity reached 60,000pcs panel lights, 50,000pcs linear lights, 40,000pcs tri-proof lights and over 10,000pcs other products.

About Toppo Lighting:

Toppo Lighting is a leading lighting manufacturer which has been providing high-quality products for commercial lighting, industrial lighting, and excellent customer service more than one decade. Since 2008, Toppo has built a very good reputation for providing a superb range of industrial and commercial lighting all over the world, especially in Europe, North America and Oceanic Nations. Meanwhile Toppo devote to complete the certificates for different markets, such as VDE TUV CE ROHS UL DLC ETL, SAA etc. Toppo commits to researching, developing more new led models with most cost-effective solution.

SOURCE Toppo Lighting