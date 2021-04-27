Torii Recognized As A Representative Vendor in The 2021 Gartner Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torii, the leading automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management platform, has been included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its 2021 Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms . The research & advisory firm recommends that Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders adopt a SaaS management platform (SMP) to increase their visibility and improve manageability of SaaS usage, automate repetitive tasks, and secure identities and data across SaaS applications.

Gartner also predicts that SaaS management platform adoption will grow significantly in the coming years. One of the key drivers for IT decision-makers when opting for an SMP is their automation capabilities. The authors of the 2021 Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms say that SMPs must also provide management and automation control in a single centralized resource, so that users can be easily on- and offboarded. According to us, Torii is the only SMP that is both holistic and automated.

"It's an honor to be recognized by Gartner and be included in its 2021 Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms," said Uri Haramati, co-founder and CEO, Torii. "We put automation at the heart of our SaaS management offering from the very get-go, so IT managers can enjoy full visibility over usership and licenses while saving time and reducing spend and risk exposure. Some of our customers have uncovered hundreds of apps they didn't know about on day one of using Torii and saved seven-figure sums as a result of cancelling those unused accounts."

Torii's automation capabilities begin with accurate data. Torii connects to more than 100 different tools within the IT toolkit. Using Machine Learning, it takes millions of data points from these systems to create a Unified Software Graph that forms the backbone of an organization's SaaS environment. This means users enjoy complete visibility over unsanctioned apps, unused and duplicate services, unassigned licenses and valuable insights into how to save time and money by managing their SaaS applications more effectively.

By careful selection of the right solution, Gartner adds that organizations adopting SMPs should benefit from:

Visibility and control over apps, licenses and other SaaS use data

over apps, licenses and other SaaS use data Management and automation over workflows for repetitive tasks, licenses, workstreams and app usage

over workflows for repetitive tasks, licenses, workstreams and app usage Security and access with data governance, identity access management (IAM) tools, and secure architectures

Read the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms here .

About Gartner and Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, 'Market Guide for SaaS Management Platforms', Chris Silva, Manjunath Bhat, Dan Wilson, Ryan Stefani, February 10, 2021

About Torii

Headquartered in New York City, Torii is the enterprise SaaS management company developing an automated platform for the enterprise to manage all software. Torii's SaaS Management platform helps companies discover, optimize and automate their software usage, spend and security. Torii's customers include Delivery Hero, Instacart and Payoneer. Visit toriihq.com for more information.

