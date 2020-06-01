This New Feature Film is an unapologetic, in your face look at race relations in America and delves into the relationship between the black community and law enforcement.

VANCOUVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cerebral Monkey Entertainment (CME) and Imaginere Entertainment proudly announce the release of Torn: Dark Bullets. A provocative Dramatic Thriller exposing a timely story co-written by Dan Rizzuto and Josh Mazerolle and co-produced by Scott Bailey & Dan Rizzuto. Torn: Dark Bullets is a powerful perspective on current issues surrounding the unwarranted and illegal force against African Americans by Police Officers. 'Torn' stars Sam Vincent, Dexter Bell, William 'Big Sleeps' Stewart, Karen Holness and Christina Lewall. Directed by Dan Rizzuto.