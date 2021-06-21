Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Chicago's Western Suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at three Illinois facilities to those impacted by the tornado that struck Chicago's western suburbs Sunday night.

Many residential properties sustained severe damage in the storm, and a number of injuries were reported. Accessibility to local storage can assist in the community's recovery and rebuilding process.

"There were over 125 damage reports filed after the tornado tore through our communities," stated Angela Farley, U-Haul Company of Chicago Western Suburbs president. "As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we want to provide them with a secure place to store their possessions for 30 days at no cost."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating facility nearest them:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fox Valley

195 S. Route 59

Aurora, IL 60504

(630) 820-0322

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bolingbrook

240 W. North Frontage Road

Bolingbrook, IL 60440

(630) 771-0316

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plainfield

11238 Route 59

Naperville, IL 60564

(630) 904-6625

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 812,000 rentable storage units and 70.5 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

