Tornado Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in Jonesboro
Mar 29, 2020, 07:05 ET
JONESBORO, Ark., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the large tornado and severe storms that slammed Jonesboro and surrounding areas in Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
Many homes and businesses sustained damage when extreme weather moved through the state. A number of injuries have been reported.
"As people begin to pick up the pieces, they may need a secure place to stow their belongings," said Andrew Hicks, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. "The tornado flattened many buildings, so our neighbors are facing a long road of clean-up and recovery. We want to help by making self-storage at our Jonesboro facility available at no cost for one month."
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jonesboro
1700 Red Wolf Blvd.
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 932-0320
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
