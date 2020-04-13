Tornado Victims: U-Haul Offers 30 Days of Free Storage in Southern Mississippi

"Since many people are sheltering in place during the COVID-19 outbreak, families were at home when the tornadoes touched down," said Charles Johnston, U-Haul Company of Mississippi president. "These folks are facing a long road of clean-up and recovery. We want to lend a helping hand by offering a clean and secure place for them to store their possessions at no cost for one month."

Damage was reported from the towns of Soso, Seminary, Laurel, Prentiss, Vossburg and many other places across the southern half of the state.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hattiesburg

918 Broadway Drive

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 545-2551

U-Haul Storage of Hattiesburg

1303 W. 7th St.

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 544-7856

U-Haul Storage of Meridian

334 N. Frontage Road

Meridian, MS 39301

(601) 482-5188

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across the U.S. and Canada.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

