Torneio CrossFit Brasil prepares ninth edition at new headquarters

Torneio CrossFit Brasil is the biggest and most important competition of its kind on the national stage. This year's edition will feature the full participation of 276 athletes in men's and women's events, broken down into six categories: Teens (14 to 17), Elite (all ages), Master 35-39, Master 40-44, Master 45+ and Teams (mixed foursomes made up of Elite athletes). Five Super Eliminations for the event took place throughout the country in June and July, bringing together 1,166 contenders, and qualifying the best among them to compete for this year's title.

In the race for glory at the highest spots on the podium, TCB 2018 will exhibit Brazil's best-conditioned athletes in action. 3-time champions in the elite men's category, Anderon Primo and Francisco Javier ("Chiquinho"), are confirmed for this edition, in competition for an unprecedented 4th championship. The first Brazilian to compete in the CrossFit Games elite, a feat achieved at the beginning of this month, Pablo Chalfun is in the running for this unprecedented title, as well as Lucas da Rosa, TCB 2017 vice-champion, as well as André Sanches, who took the bronze medal last year.

The elite women's events feature Luana Soares, second place in the competition for 2017. Without the participation of 4-time champion, Anita Pravatti, an absence that has been confirmed for this year, the contest promises to be fiercely fought between such competitors as Vivi Aiello, Tata Rebane and Renata Pimentel, present in the 2018 CrossFit Games in the Master 35-39 category. In addition to her and Chalfun, Brazilian representatives in the main worldwide CrossFit competition, the youthful Luiza Marques and Lucas Pusch have been confirmed for this 9th TCB, along with Leonardo Lima, in the Master 45+ category.

The three best contenders in each category will be very well rewarded for their efforts in this competition. In addition to trophies and medals, the event will be awarding more than R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais) in prizes. Torneio CrossFit Brasil is organized by CrossFit Brasil and Eta! Comunicação e Eventos, and has gold sponsorship by Gladius Equipment and Hopper Nutrition, as well as co-sponsorships by Aubicon, CrossX, Ultrawod, Powered By Coffee, KVRA, Meias Elite, Champer and FourMixx.

About Torneio CrossFit Brasil

Torneio CrossFit Brasil is the biggest and most important CrossFit competition in the country, distributing prizes in excess of R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais). Founded in 2010 with the aim of bringing together CrossFit practitioners from all states, the TCB has grown, become professional, and has now held eight editions, with the ninth scheduled for September 13th-16th, 2018 in the city of Sorocaba, in São Paulo state, bringing together Brazil's best-conditioned athletes.

