Toronto bank office is 500th project to pursue LEED certification with Green Badger

"This is a major milestone for Green Badger," said Tommy Linstroth, founder and CEO of Green Badger. "It's gratifying to know that we've helped contractors like Govan Brown eliminate some of the pain points of the LEED certification process, and that we've contributed to more sustainable building projects. Some of these certifications might not have been feasible without technology like Green Badger."

Green Badger helped Govan Brown, part of the STO Building Group family of companies, meet its client's sustainability goals for the project, which included:

Selecting materials that conserve raw and non-renewable resources.

Sourcing materials that provide transparency on material composition.

Using materials that reduce chemical exposure and enhance indoor air quality.

"This project, where our Govan Brown team is helping our client meet defined environmental goals, is right in our wheelhouse," said Jennifer Taranto, director of sustainability for the STO Building Group. "There are inherent challenges on job sites these days; we're coordinating beyond just budget and schedule. Green Badger relieves the pressure from the added layer of LEED documentation, allowing us to focus time on providing safety, quality and service to our client while hitting their sustainability goals at the same time."

Green Badger has saved contractors a cumulative 250,000 hours on paperwork for LEED certification Green Badger's number of registered users grew 135% in 2019. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About Green Badger

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible. Green Badger pairs cloud-based technology with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. The cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so that everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks. For more information, please visit http://www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

About STO Building Group

The STO Building Group—Structure Tone, Structure Tone International, LF Driscoll, LF Driscoll Healthcare, Structure Tone Southwest, Pavarini Construction Co., Pavarini McGovern, Govan Brown, Ajax Building Company, BCCI Construction Company, and Layton Construction—includes over 3,300 employees located in offices throughout the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. Together, we're able to provide a complete range of services, from site selection analysis, design constructability review, and aesthetic enhancements to interior fit-outs, new building construction, and building infrastructure upgrades and modernization. Learn more about us at structuretone.com.

