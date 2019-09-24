Toronto Communications Tech Firm Mass Minority makes Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies list

"We are delighted to see ourselves on the list with such amazing leading-edge companies who have embraced the changing dynamics of advertising. The technology we have invested in clearly is paying off, as our clients realize the benefits of squeezing unbiased, objective insight and direction out of their marketing channels to improve the performance of their overall marketing investment," said Brett Channer, CEO of Mass Minority .

The Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Agencies honours organizations large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise. Adweek celebrates the future of advertising by recognizing 100 agencies that are reaching new heights and revolutionizing the ad world in every category.

Mass Minority celebrates this prestigious award on the heels of the launch of its Brand Advantage Monitor (BAM). It's a first-of-its-kind patented technology created to help brands understand the full impact of a campaign's effectiveness in real time.

Channer went on to say, "We believe BAM is at the centre of what is attracting clients to us. We are having fun fusing math, science and creativity together to bring certainty to creativity. It is hard work but refreshing to have discussions around facts instead of opinions, because it's facts that will drive better in-market creative performance."

About Mass Minority:

Mass Minority is a data analytics communications company that combines data mining, data brokerage and analytics to create unique patented data products. Mass Minority consists of three operating divisions and offers a range of services that include Mass Minority Media & Technologies, Mass Minority content productions for a digital age and a full-service agency driven to bring certainty to creativity. Mass Minority was founded by CEO Brett Channer in June 2015 with limited private shares ownership.

About Adweek:

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of more than 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their job better.

