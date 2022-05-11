Toronto ID Cosmetic Clinic Celebrates Phase III Grand Opening: Greatly Expanded Area to Better Deliver Major New Patient Treatments Like EMSCULPT NEO™, Vanquish, Exilis, and Emsella

21st century medical techniques that help provide classic beauty.

MARKHAM, ON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Cosmetic Clinic announced it had completed phase three of a major facility expansion, adding more than 2000 square feet of comfortable space to help its clients with a wide range of enhancement and body modification needs. Overseen by renowned medical doctor, Dr. Xu, ID Cosmetic Clinic employs modern Health Canada and FDA-cleared modalities to help patients achieve fantastic results with facial sculpturing, body sculpting, skin treatments, laser hair removal, tattoo removal, and many other proven anti-aging processes. New patients are encouraged to visit ID Cosmetic Clinic online with questions or appointment requests.

BTL EMSCULPT NEO™ is the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that can begin eliminating body fat and build muscle in a single 30-minute session, giving results equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups. Using an applicator device that emits both radio frequencies and high intensity focused electromagnetic waves (HIFEM), the EMSCULPT NEO™ quickly raises muscle temperature by several degrees – preparing muscles for exposure to stress similar to a warmup routine before a workout.

In just minutes, fat cells reach temperatures that cause them to gently burst, in a process called apoptosis, before the body begins to slowly remove the cells. Clinical studies have shown the process creates an average of 25% more muscle volume while reducing fat – in less time and at far less expense. And since the EMSCULPT NEO™ is gentle and easy, it can be used on patients with up to BMI of 35.

ID Cosmetic Clinic – Individual Distinction

ID Cosmetic Clinic is a premier source of other cosmetic procedures, including:

BTL Vanquish: A non-invasive body contouring procedure that uses radiofrequency energy for detailed contours.

A non-invasive body contouring procedure that uses radiofrequency energy for detailed contours. BTL Exilis: Radiofrequency applied to the stomach, face, arms, or wherever tighter skin is desired; natural heated collagen process tightens and smooths skin.

Radiofrequency applied to the stomach, face, arms, or wherever tighter skin is desired; natural heated collagen process tightens and smooths skin. BTL Emsella™: Nonsurgical, non-invasive procedure used for incontinence caused by a weakened pelvic floor; HIFEM waves stimulate pelvic muscles.

Nonsurgical, non-invasive procedure used for incontinence caused by a weakened pelvic floor; HIFEM waves stimulate pelvic muscles. Fotona 4D: A laser system designed for comprehensive, three-dimensional aging protection. Combining Fotona Eurostar's Smooth, Frac3, Piano, and Fractionate technologies.

A laser system designed for comprehensive, three-dimensional aging protection. Combining Fotona Eurostar's Smooth, Frac3, Piano, and Fractionate technologies. Silhouette Instalift: Uses absorbable micro-cones to instantly lift aging, mid-facial skin, including sagging cheeks and deeper nasolabial folds. Activates natural collagen production to boost volume over time for up to two years.

Uses absorbable micro-cones to instantly lift aging, mid-facial skin, including sagging cheeks and deeper nasolabial folds. Activates natural collagen production to boost volume over time for up to two years. Thermage: A radio frequency therapy to smooth and tighten skin.

A radio frequency therapy to smooth and tighten skin. PicoSure: A laser treatment for skin pigment conditions, inflammation, scars, and wrinkles, and can nearly eliminate tattoos.

A laser treatment for skin pigment conditions, inflammation, scars, and wrinkles, and can nearly eliminate tattoos. PicoWay: A picosecond laser originally used for tattoos, but also helps skin breakouts, scars, wrinkles, pigmented sores, and other skin abnormalities.

A picosecond laser originally used for tattoos, but also helps skin breakouts, scars, wrinkles, pigmented sores, and other skin abnormalities. Ultherapy: A FDA-cleared procedure using ultrasound to jumpstart collagen production and lift skin and wrinkles on the neck and under the chin.

ID Cosmetic Clinic – Cosmetic Medicine Expert, Dr. Xu

As a young child, Dr. Xu began her medical journey after witnessing her grandmother suffer the tragic event of a hemorrhagic stroke. Moving through the anxiety and grief of that event, Dr. Xu vowed to prevent illness in others and pursued medicine as a practicing physician. Becoming one of the few international students to be accepted into a Canadian undergraduate medical program, Dr. Xu later graduated on the Dean's Honor List.

Dr. Xu went on to secure her M.D. and specialized in cosmetic practices as a member of a small, select group of cosmetic medical professionals in North America with a comprehensive understanding of Asian beauty and the complexities of Asian facial structure. With an international client base, Dr. Xu now has over 80,000 patients who seek her unique perspective and exceptional capacity to enhance the natural allure of her patients – with an eye for artistry and meticulous technique.

