Toronto Pearson undertakes world's first airport partnership with Uber Eats for in-terminal food delivery

Pilot program among Toronto Pearson, Uber Eats, and HMSHost to serve International and Domestic passengers in Terminal 3

TORONTO, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Something delicious is being delivered at Canada's largest airport—literally! As part of a pilot program—the first of its kind in the world—Toronto Pearson, Uber Eats and HMSHost have partnered to bring Uber Eats to Toronto Pearson's Terminal 3 International and Domestic Departures area.

Using the Uber Eats iOS iPhone or Android app, passengers can choose to have food from their favourite HMSHost restaurants delivered right to their gate. From burgers, burritos and smoked meat to shawarma, shepherd's pie and fish and chips, travellers are sure to find something they enjoy from Caplansky's Deli, Paramount Fine Foods, Smoke's Burritorie, Smashburger or Fionn MacCools.

"Just last month, Toronto Pearson was voted by passengers as the Best Large Airport in North America as part of Airports Council International's Airport Service Quality program," said Scott Collier, Vice President, Customer and Terminal Services at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We also received the Most Improved Airport in North America recognition, and this innovative partnership with Uber Eats and HMSHost, unlike among airports worldwide, underscores our commitment to continued innovation in passenger service. We couldn't be more excited to pilot this innovative offering for International and Domestic passengers in Terminal 3."

"Uber Eats' partnership with Toronto Pearson is a perfect example of how our platform is creating unique experiences in unexpected places, beyond rides," said Marcus Womack, Head of Global Airport Products at Uber. "We're making the dining experience a more convenient part of travel, in one of the world's most innovative airports, one meal at a time."

"HMSHost is committed to finding new ways to enhance traveller dining and Uber Eats brings convenience for all guests when they choose to dine with HMSHost," said Neil Thompson, Vice President of Operations, HMSHost. "We are very excited about partnering with Toronto Pearson and Uber Eats to expand the amenities we offer and to providing passengers with an elevated guest experience through delivery service."

Toronto Pearson and Uber Eats' pilot is scheduled to run to the third quarter of 2019, and is available at gates B22–B41 and C30–C36 in Terminal 3.

About Toronto Pearson International Airport

The GTAA is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. The GTAA's vision is to make Toronto Pearson the best airport in the world. Towards this objective, the GTAA focuses on ensuring the safety and security of passengers and airport employees, enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the success of its airline partners. Toronto Pearson served 49.5 million passengers in 2018, making it Canada's largest airport and the second-busiest North American international airport. For more information please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand food delivery app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the food they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 200,000 restaurants in 350 markets across 36 countries and six continents to offer meals for every taste and occasion. From specialty local favorites to everyday national brand names, Uber Eats offers millions of dishes, reliably delivered fast and fresh in as little as 30 minutes.

About HMSHost

Global restaurateur HMSHost is a world leader in creating dining for travel venues. HMSHost operates in more than 120 airports around the globe and at more than 100 travel plazas in North America. The company has annual sales of nearly $3.3 billion and employs more than 41,000 associates worldwide. HMSHost is a part of Autogrill Group, the world's leading provider of food & beverage services for people on the move. With sales of €4.6 billion in 2017, the group operates in 31 countries and employs over 58,000 people. It manages approximately 4,000 stores in about 1,000 locations worldwide. Visit HMSHost.com for more information and connect with HMSHost on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

