Toronto Police Service to Expand TASER Device Program

Toronto Police Service (TPS) will deploy an additional 1,728 Axon TASER 7 Conducted Energy Devices (CEDs) to officers across the city, bringing overall TASER device deployment to 2,350 units

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and TORONTO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, and its subsidiary, Axon Public Safety Canada, Inc., today announced that the Toronto Police Service will deploy Axon's advanced de-escalation tool, the TASER 7, to officers across the city as a part of an ongoing effort to better serve their community. With this expansion, TPS will now be able to supply every officer in the field with a TASER CED.



"We are thrilled to partner with the Toronto Police Service as they expand their TASER program," says Vishal Dhir, Managing Director for Axon Canada and Latin America. "Axon's latest advanced energy device, the TASER 7, is a critical de-escalation tool to help keep both officers and communities safer. By ensuring that every officer is outfitted with a TASER device, TPS can continue to make a positive impact in the community as they already have some of the highest rates in the country for safely de-escalating situations while using a CED."



"We continue to see the positive impact within our communities by outfitting officers with CEDs," says Chief James Ramer of the Toronto Police Service. "With this expansion project, our officers will no longer need to share devices but all officers in the field will be outfitted with the advanced capabilities of the Axon TASER 7. This will help us be more efficient in reporting and more accountable to our citizens."



This latest purchase comes after an independent review at the direction of the Toronto Police Service Board by an external 3rd party following a competitive procurement process. The independent review of TPS' use of conducted energy devices concluded that TPS' use of CEDs was successful, especially in terms of de-escalating situations to reduce injuries to officers and the public. TPS plans to issue the new TASER 7 devices to officers starting in Summer of 2021.

