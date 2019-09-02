Toronto Wilson Station, "It's Our Turn!": Jollibee to Open Third Store in Greater Toronto Area on September 6

Canada continues to play a key role in Jollibee's expansion plans, as the chain progresses in its goal to open 100 branches in the country over the next five years. Toronto Wilson Station will be Jollibee's sixth location in Canada, opening on the heels of its first location in the Alberta province just last month, where approximately 8,000 customers were served on opening day.

In 2018, Jollibee opened its first two stores in the GTA with restaurants in Scarborough and Mississauga. Just like the locals in these areas, those who frequent the Toronto Wilson Station can now say "It's our turn!" as they'll soon get their hands on the brand's world-famous Jolly Crispy Chicken – delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade that makes it juicylicious on the inside. Toronto Wilson Station customers will also have a chance to taste the popular Jolly Spaghetti with its signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog, and Peach Mango Pie, craved for its delicious filling made with real Philippine mangoes enveloped by a thick flaky crust.

The new Toronto Wilson Station restaurant is located to the north of downtown Toronto, a key area for expansion, to be part of the city's diverse and vibrant food scene. It will be conveniently located to cater to the high foot traffic generated by the nearby subway stop and to give the members of the nearby community an easier way to satisfy their Jollibee cravings.

To celebrate the brand's arrival at the Toronto Wilson Station and give back to locals who have waited patiently for a store in their own corner of Toronto, Jollibee will be hosting three promotions on opening day:

Jollibee will award 'One Year of Joy,' which includes a year's supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken, to the first 25 people in line who make a purchase of $25 or more. Jollibee will award coveted Jollibee Funko Pop! figures to the first 50 customers in line holding unique banners or posters that read, "#ItsOurTurn". Jollibee will award a Jollibee collectible to the first 300 customers in line who make a purchase of $25 or more.

Jollibee store openings in Canada and across the globe have been known to draw massive crowds as fans and curious newcomers alike queue up for hours for a chance to be among the day's first customers. At the recent Edmonton opening in Alberta, the first customer was a local who waited in line for three days even though he had never tried Jollibee before.

"We are so excited to be opening our doors for a third time in the Greater Toronto Area," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, JFC North America Philippine Brands. "We are incredibly humbled by the support we have received from locals of the Toronto area since opening our last two stores in Scarborough and Mississauga, and we look forward to being able to give our Toronto Wilson Station family the same warm and friendly service our customers know us for."

The two other Jollibee stores in the GTA are located at 15 William Kitchen Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 5B7, Canada and 800 Boyer Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5V 2Y1, Canada.

Jollibee is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation's 14 brands. JFC is one of the world's largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies with more than 4,500 stores in 21 countries.

About Jollibee

Jollibee is the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, operating a Philippine network of more than 1,300 stores. A dominant market leader in the Philippines, Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan.

Jollibee has more than 200 international branches including in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom.

In North America, Jollibee opened its first store in 1998 in Daly City, California. It now operates 42 stores across the region, in the states of California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Virginia of the United States, and in Manitoba, Ontario, and Alberta in Canada.

Technomic has consistently cited Jollibee among its Top 500 ranking restaurants in the United States. It was also awarded as Multinational Corporation of the Year by the Asian Business League of Southern California in 2017.

About Jollibee Foods Corporation

Jollibee Foods Corporation is one of the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.

It operates in 21 countries, with over 4,500 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, People's Republic of China (including Hong Kong and Macau), United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, El Salvador, Panama, and Malaysia. It has 8 wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger), 2 franchised brands (Burger King in the Philippines and Dunkin' Donuts in certain territories in China), a 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highland Coffee and PHO24 brands.

JFC has investments in Titan Dining LP, the ultimate holding entity of Tim Ho Wan Pte. Ltd. (the Master Franchisee of Tim Ho Wan in the Asia Pacific region excluding Hong Kong); and a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless to build a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. JFC has also recently entered into a joint venture agreement to open Panda Express in the Philippines.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has been named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for eight years in a row and was honored as one of 'Asia's Fab 50 Companies' by Forbes Asia Magazine.

Jollibee Foods Corporation has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

