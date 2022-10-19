Torque Vectoring Market Size to Grow by USD 15.34 Bn, BorgWarner Inc., and Continental AG Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the torque vectoring market estimates that the market size will register a growth of USD 15.34 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Improved safety and vehicle dynamics are driving the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost and complexity of electric vehicle transmission will impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest FREE Sample Report

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Scope

The torque vectoring market report covers the following areas:

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Car: The passenger cars segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of four-wheel drive systems.



Light Commercial Vehicle

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and highly efficient powertrains. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the torque vectoring market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Torque Vectoring Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the torque vectoring market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the torque vectoring market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the torque vectoring market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of torque vectoring market vendors

Torque Vectoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.16 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC, Hyundai Motor Co, JTEKT Corp., Linamar Corp., Magna International Inc., Melrose Industries Plc, Ricardo Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

