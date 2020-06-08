Torres Law's Olga Torres Reappointed to the Defense Trade Advisory Group

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torres Law founder Olga Torres was reappointed to the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) by the Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs. This is her fourth appointment to the advisory group to which she was first appointed in 2012.



The DTAG advises the U.S. Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) on issues involving implementation of the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and defense exports. DTAG members are appointed on the basis of their substantive knowledge of export regulations as well as their technical expertise.



"It's a great honor to represent the U.S. defense industry," notes Ms. Torres, "and to work with DDTC to reduce impediments to legitimate exports while ensuring ongoing protection of U.S. foreign policy and national security interests."



Ms. Torres helps numerous companies worldwide comply with regulations and resolve issues across a range of customs and international trade law, anti-corruption compliance, and national security matters. Ms. Torres has particular strengths in U.S. export control, counseling clients on compliance with the ITAR, the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the various embargo and sanctions programs administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). She regularly represents clients before DDTC, U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), and OFAC.



Torres Law, PLLC provides clients with full support for all trade and national security law issues, including U.S. export control and sanctions laws, trade policy, industrial security, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), anti-boycott laws, and customs law. The law firm has extensive experience with the various regimes and agencies governing trade such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), BIS, DDTC, OFAC and others. For more information, visit www.torrestradelaw.com.

To assist clients with challenges across the world, Torres Law is a member of two widely recognized international associations: the International Lawyers Network, a global law firm network of more than 90 law firms in 67 countries; and Alliott Group, the world's 6th largest multidisciplinary alliance of accounting and law firms. These associations allow the firm to combine local expertise with a global reach to provide clients effective cross-border solutions.



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12825425

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Torres Law

Related Links

http://www.torrestradelaw.com

