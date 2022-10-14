Torry Harris is a 2022 Banking Tech Awards Finalist

NEW YORK and BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy and API-driven digital transformation delivery, today announced selection as a finalist in this year's Fintech Futures Banking Tech Awards. Torry Harris' banking solution Concierge Bank™ has been chosen as a finalist in the category 'Best Open Banking Solution – International' along with NTT Data's Platea Banking and Infosys' Finacle.

Concierge Bank™, a marketplace-banking product by Torry Harris, is helping banks worldwide offer customers innovative new products through an open API-driven marketplace solution and a simple user interface. It expands banks' offers to mobile banking customers by linking a digital marketplace within a clear and direct banking app.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives, Torry Harris, says, "We are glad to be recognized for our efforts in democratizing digital through API-driven automated integration solutions for our customers. Concierge Bank™, a banking marketplace solution, provides its own customizable mobile app, but is API-driven, enabling customers to use their own mobile app -- or website -- and integrate all marketplace functions deeply into their current customer experience."

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting and delivery services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), and Paris (France). Follow us LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

