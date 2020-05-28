Torry Harris Launches New SaaS Plans for Digital Marketplace and API Management Products to Ease Customer Challenges During COVID-19

BRISTOL, England, DUBAI, U.A.E and BANGALORE, India, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), is a trusted advisor to enterprises worldwide in extending the power of digital access through integration. The company recently announced the launch of its product portal with new SaaS plans to ease the purchasing journey of customers.

"In a post-COVID world, building digital ecosystems takes on more significance, especially to SMEs, who rely on physical contact often within tight geographical boundaries and are more severely impacted economically. We are working with enterprise customers to equip them with tools, training and strategy for empowering the SME segment," said Karthik TS, Head of Center of Excellence at Torry Harris.

According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President – Strategic Initiatives, "Our products enable digital ecosystems through adoption and use of API driven digital opportunities. With our SaaS plans, we provide more flexibility and accelerated go-to-market with white-label options. We are currently offering contextual training services for digital upskilling of customer teams."

The Torry Harris product portfolio includes:

Tools to enable online trade, bundled offerings with partners

Light-weight Developer tools to accelerate development, testing and integration

RepoPro TM – Enterprise Repository, simplifies asset storage and tracking

– Enterprise Repository, simplifies asset storage and tracking Automaton TM - No-code testing automation tool

- No-code testing automation tool AutoStub® - Fast-tracks API testing and delivery

Digit IT Services – Systems integration services include consultancy, strategy, execution and support

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com/

