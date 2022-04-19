Torry Harris wins DevOps excellence award for the best AIOps/MLOps tool

NEW YORK, BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in integration strategy, API Management and delivery, today announced its win in this year's DevOps Excellence Award for '4Sight' - an AIOps/MLOps based analytics and prediction tool. 4Sight can solve the problem of fragmented data and focus on emerging patterns to detect anomalies across operations.

4Sight is API-driven and built to work with any source of data (logs, databases, streaming data etc.) to give intelligent insights to users. The framework generates widgets which can be embedded into any existing application, thereby seamlessly bringing in analytics & prediction capabilities to an application. The highly configurable machine learning models allow users to deploy it for multiple purposes, including AI-Ops and event predictions.

Computing's DevOps Excellence Awards showcase outstanding achievements from organizations, personalities and solutions that have successfully applied DevOps methodologies. There are many ways to move towards a DevOps culture, and these awards are designed to recognize and celebrate the best of every organization, team, individual, product and tool.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "We are glad to bring 4Sight to the DevOps community and get recognition for it through the DevOps excellence awards. 4Sight is used by many of our clients as an AI/ML-driven operational analytics tool. It is used for central log analytics with data from log files across the integration platform."

"We are constantly enhancing the features of 4Sight, making it more industry specific and easier to use, with a rich user experience," she further adds.

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, IoT and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

