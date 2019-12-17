Tortuga Logic Awarded Multi-Million Dollar DoD Contracts to Increase The Security and Assurance of Microelectronics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tortuga Logic, Inc., a cybersecurity company specializing in hardware security, proudly announced today that it has been awarded a series of contracts by the Department of Defense (DoD) and United States Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to enhance the security of next-generation microelectronics.

The U. S. Secretary of Defense is investing billions of dollars to fund Trusted and Assured Microelectronics. Key subprograms, such as Standards for Trust, New Trust Approach Development and Microelectronics Innovation for National Security & Economic Competitiveness (MINSEC), all require new and innovative approaches to ensure system security, starting at the hardware level.

Under the terms, Tortuga Logic will license its Radix-S™ hardware security verification solution to the Air Force to be used for detection and prevention of hardware vulnerabilities. Radix-S detects and prevents security vulnerabilities in next-generation ASIC, FPGA and System-on-Chip (SoC) designs. Deployed during pre-silicon design, its patented technology and analysis helps teams pinpoint serious security issues before the device is manufactured, saving costly design re-spins or catastrophic system failure due to an attack. Radix-S fits seamlessly into existing verification flows from Cadence®, Mentor®, a Siemens Business, and Synopsys®.

Tortuga Logic also received an SBIR Phase II agreement from AFRL and AFWERX for future Radix enhancements to meet the demands of next-generation DoD microelectronics security. Specifically, the efforts will focus on enhancements to Tortuga Logic's Radix-M™ offerings to more effectively detect vulnerabilities that cross hardware and firmware using the Cadence® Palladium® Z1 Enterprise Emulation Platform.

"The U.S. government is making significant investments to protect the security of next-generation microelectronics in light of the explosive growth in exploited hardware vulnerabilities," said Jason Oberg, CEO of Tortuga Logic. "We are excited to be partnering with the DoD to enhance our technologies and provide them solutions that will allow the U.S. to build microelectronics with the highest levels of assurance for national security."

About Tortuga Logic

Founded in 2014, Tortuga Logic is a cybersecurity company that provides industry-leading solutions to address security vulnerabilities overlooked in today's systems. Tortuga Logic's innovative hardware security verification solutions, Radix™, enable System-on-Chip (SoC) and FPGA design and security teams to detect and prevent system-wide exploits that are otherwise undetectable using current methods of security review. To learn more, visit www.tortugalogic.com or contact info@tortugalogic.com.

Connect with Tortuga Logic

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/tortuga-logic

Twitter: @TortugaLogicInc

SOURCE Tortuga Logic

Related Links

http://www.tortugalogic.com

