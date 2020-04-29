Tosca's Reusable Grocery Totes Support the Challenges of Explosive E-Commerce Sales Growth

ATLANTA, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosca, an innovator in reusable packaging and supply chain solutions, introduced its reusable grocery totes to U.S. retailers this week. The solution enables grocers to quickly implement and streamline their e-commerce operations with containers specifically designed to simplify the instore picking and delivery processes.

Tosca's reusable grocery totes ensure a more streamlined system through every step in the grocery e-commerce process. They facilitate the in-store fulfilment process with bag hooks on the top rim to keep bags open, ergonomic handholds on all four sides, as well as a solid base that ensures up to nearly half a gallon of any spilt liquid is contained. Most grocery stores were not built with the space to operate as a fulfilment center, so Tosca's reusable grocery totes are strong enough to stack, easy to clean and can be conveniently nested or folded when empty. Once filled, groceries remain in the container all the way through the delivery process until they reach customers with the confidence that contents have been protected from damage within a durable plastic container.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the process of transporting perishables efficiently and this solution is no different. We acquired Polymer Logistics in December and expanded our product portfolio, including adding online grocery products. The success Polymer has had in Europe with e-commerce container solutions, made us very excited to bring this solution to the U.S." said Tosca President and CEO Eric Frank. "McKinsey predicts a 15% increase in grocery e-commerce sales over last year and I am proud Tosca has a solution that will drive operational efficiencies for our retail partners, especially during this time of explosive online growth."

Tosca's customers immediately benefit by an increase in labor efficiency with this solution. During unique times like these, the ability for in-store workers to get products off the shelves and into the hands of consumers as fast and efficiently as possible is growing more important every day.

Tosca's reusable grocery totes are a quick implementation that can help you streamline your e-commerce operations and move more groceries in an exploding e-commerce system. To learn more visit www.toscaltd.com/e-commerce .

About Tosca

Tosca (www.toscaltd.com) is a leading provider of reusable packaging and supply chain solutions across a diverse range of markets including eggs, case-ready meat, poultry, produce, seafood, and cheese. Our proven RPC system is a smarter way to move fresh product safely from source to shelf, substantially reducing shrink and labor cost, maintaining product quality, and optimizing overall supply chain efficiency for retailers, growers, and suppliers. Tosca recently acquired Polymer Logistics, expanding its geographic reach, increasing its product portfolio and enhancing its customer offering.

