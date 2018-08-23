Tostitos Embraces The "Homegate" This NFL Season With First-Ever Snack-Inspired Double-Decker Stadium Sofa

As the ultimate Homegate solution, the Tostitos Stadium Sofa will include all the bells and whistles for game-day viewing like a pro. The decadent sofa will include built-in charging stations, a fridge drawer, tablet holders, LED lighting for team colors, Tostitos chip and dip bowls, a pull-out trash can, Pepsi cupholders and elevated second row seating so no fan will miss a play. The casual snackers, the second-screen viewers and the face painted mega fans will all find this spot on the couch to be the ultimate way to Homegate with friends.

Former NFL Legend Barry Sanders, who's become a professional at at-home football viewing, tested the Tostitos Stadium Sofa prior to the season opener to ensure it was the perfect solution for his popular Homegates.

"Since I've been retired, I've really worked to perfect the art of the Homegate," said Sanders, one of the most elusive runners in pro football during his career with the Detroit Lions. "With this Tostitos Stadium Sofa, we're taking viewing parties to the next level. We all need to be within arm's reach of our favorite Tostitos snacks, and now finally we have that."

For a chance to win the Tostitos Stadium Sofa, Homegate hosts can tweet #TostitosHomegate and #entry today through September 10 and it will be delivered right to your living room. See Tostitos.com for full contest rules. For fans in the Dallas area, Tostitos is bringing the Stadium Sofa to the Cowboys home opener Sept. 16 as part of the Pepsi Generations Tour, where fans can meet former NFL athletes and catch a concert by country music superstars LOCASH. In a twist, the Tostitos Stadium Sofa will bring the concept of a Homegate in your living room to an actual tailgate at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium.

"We may root for different teams, play in different fantasy leagues, have different NFL rituals or just come to hang out with friends, but Tostitos is the one thing everyone can agree on at every viewing party," said Sheldon Boyea, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Tostitos is for every kind of fan, but sometimes the snacks are just out of reach or you have a weird TV viewing angle. We're solving all of that this NFL season."

In addition to providing viewing comfort this season, Tostitos is amping up gameday with ticket giveaways and custom team packaging. Starting September 10, fans will get the chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIII with every specially marked bag by entering their bag code at TostitosMatchup.com and receiving a team matchup. The fans with the matchup that makes it to Super Bowl LIII will be entered to win a trip to watch the game live in Atlanta on February 3, 2019. Additionally, local team-branded bags will be available at nearby retailers for a limited time only, and out of town fans can order specific Tostitos® NFL team bundles online while supplies last.

For more details and full rules on winning the Tostitos Stadium Sofa, click here.

About Tostitos



Tostitos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $15 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE : PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

Related Links

http://www.fritolay.com

