Total Brain Collaborates With CNA Insurance To Better Understand The Role Mental Health Support Plays In Helping Policyholders Live Healthier, Independent Lives

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain is collaborating with CNA, one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, in an effort to understand the impact improved mental health and fitness can have on the quality of life of long-term care policyholders. For years, science has pointed to a link between mental and physical health. The goal of this partnership is to prove this link by helping CNA's long-term care policyholders remain independent and healthy longer.

Total Brain's comprehensive digital mental health and fitness platform will help assess and optimize users' core brain capacities. The platform provides an anonymous, stigma-free, brain performance context that offers targeted resources to CNA's policyholders. Based on brain strengths and weaknesses, Total Brain further recommends daily use of its science-backed, digital brain exercises, breathing, and meditation techniques to help users optimize themselves wherever they are on the mental health illness-fitness continuum.

"Offering many of CNA's long-term care policyholders access to the Total Brain platform will help them understand and better manage their stress, anxiety, depression and other inhibitors to their health," said John Palmer, Vice President of Long Term Care, CNA. "Collaborating with Total Brain will allow our clients to better retain their mental health and wellness, and hopefully remain independent and healthy longer."

"We applaud CNA's highly progressive and proactive approach that will help benefit thousands of their insureds in achieving optimal mental and physical health," said Louis Gagnon, CEO of Total Brain. "We look forward to providing the benefits of Total Brain, along with associated scientific insights, to positively impact the lives of more clients in the future."

To learn more about Total Brain, visit totalbrain.com.

About Total Brain:

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and fitness platform powered by the largest standardized brain database and has over 600,000 registered users. Its SaaS platform helps people scientifically measure and optimize their brain capacities while managing the risk of common mental conditions. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

