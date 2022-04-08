Total Brain Enhances Product Functionality

New features to increase engagement among users and drive value among population health and provider clients

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, an applied, integrative neuroscience company, today announced the launch of several new features to enhance Total Brain product functionality for population health and provider clients and the consumers, employees, and patients they serve. These innovative product updates include Mood Meter, a new tool that gives users the ability to easily track their mood and what causes it to change over time; HRV stand-alone measurement; and improved HRV measurement metrics.

"These latest product enhancements reflect Total Brain's commitment to enriching our in-the-moment intervention tools to complement our overall measurement and self-care capabilities," said Matthew Mund, CEO, Total Brain. "Ongoing innovation is essential to increasing engagement among our users and driving more value for our population health and provider clients. Mood Meter and improved HRV functionality meets those critical objectives."