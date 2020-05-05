Total Brain Partners With Center For Adolescent Research and Education (CARE) To Address Growing Youth Mental Health Crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Brain, a mental health and wellness monitoring and support platform, today announced a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE), a national collaborative of institutions and organizations committed to increasing favorable youth outcomes and reducing risk. This partnership will promote positive youth development by offering CARE collaborative teen beneficiaries access to Total Brain's neuroscience-based mental health and wellness assessment and screening tools. Special focus will be on individuals transitioning from high school to college and college to the workforce, a cohort among the most at risk for mental health conditions and suicide.

Total Brain, currently deployed effectively in corporate and clinical settings, measures the brain's 12 core capacities and screens for the risk of the seven most common mental health conditions. Those identified as being "at-risk" for a mental condition, such as depression, anxiety or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), will receive 1:1 education, symptom validation tools and a confidential referral to a clinician for treatment. For all young people, Total Brain resources will also help them understand and strengthen their key brain capacities, a very strong value for students who strive to perform better emotionally and cognitively.

"Total Brain is excited about the opportunity to put our science-backed tools at the service of an important cause: protecting and enabling our nation's youth," said Louis Gagnon, CEO, Total Brain. "CARE has assembled an impressive team of thought leaders and we look forward to joining with them to promote positive, healthy growth from adolescence to adulthood."

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), important mental health habits—including coping, resilience, and good judgment—help adolescents to achieve overall wellbeing and set the stage for positive mental health in adulthood. Mood swings are common during adolescence. However, one in five adolescents has had a serious mental health condition, such as depression and/or anxiety, at some point in their life. Friends and family can watch for warning signs of mental conditions and urge young people to get help. Unfortunately, less than half of adolescents with psychiatric disorders received any kind of treatment in the last year.

Stephen Gray Wallace, president and director of CARE adds, "Never before has there been such urgency to address the crisis of youth mental health and the epidemic of suicide. We welcome Total Brain to our 'on-the-ground-team' working tirelessly to enable young people with tools to reduce their risks and improve their overall mental health and wellness."

About Total Brain

Total Brain is based in San Francisco, U.S. and publicly listed in Sydney, AUS (ASX:TTB). Total Brain is a mental health and wellness monitoring and support platform that has over 750,000 registered users. Benefits for employers and payers across the United States include productivity improvement and healthcare cost reduction. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CARE

The Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE) is a collaborative of institutions and organizations committed to promoting favorable youth outcomes and reducing risk. CARE's work is predicated on the fact that the most effective tools we have at our disposal are the important individuals in young peoples' lives and the conversations that sustain and nurture those relationships.

Among the CARE collaborators addressing these important issues are the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Camp Association, Association of Camp Nursing, Chooselife.org, National Association of School Psychologists, PSI (Partners for Innovation and Success), SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), The Jason Foundation and The Jed Foundation (JED).

